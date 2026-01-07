Former world No 4 Greg Rusedski has assessed that Coco Gauff’s mentality is “second to none” while also asserting that the American star’s second serve and forehand can be “cleaned up.”

Gauff, who is currently ranked fourth and reached a career-high ranking of No 2 in 2024, is firmly established as one of the leading players on the WTA Tour.

The 21-year-old, who turned pro in 2018, has already had a glittering career, collecting 11 WTA Tour singles titles, including two Grand Slams, a WTA Finals crown and three WTA 1000 titles.

The American defeated Aryna Sabalenka to secure her maiden major at the 2023 US Open before she overcame the Belarusian again in the 2025 French Open championship match to secure her second Slam. She was also a runner-up to Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open.

Despite her outstanding achievements, Gauff’s second serve and forehand have long been considered weaknesses for a player of her calibre.

Speaking on his Off Court with Greg podcast, Rusedski argued Gauff must improve these two areas of her game if she is to become “one of the greats.”

“Second serve is so important,” said the former British No 1. “So I would say work on the second serve with better accuracy.

“Almost have two second serves; she almost doesn’t need a first serve at times, get the percentage up.

“Forehand as well, when players go in with pace, she can’t change the direction up the line because of the extreme grip, so those are the two areas with Coco.

“But one thing that impresses me about her, her mentality is second to none. We saw that at Roland Garros when she won the title, and her physicality, unbelievable mover around the court.

“So during the off-season, I really hope those two areas [were] cleaned up.

“Because if she wants to be one of the greats of the game, which she has the possibility to be, you have to keep on getting better.”

Gauff is competing at the United Cup, where she is fighting to help Team USA defend their title.

