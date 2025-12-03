Coco Gauff has revealed her top-five all-time greatest WTA players and, while positions two to five are interchangeable, there is no debate about who sits at No 1 on the GOAT list.

World No 3 Gauff’s list features the top four players with the most Grand Slams in the Open Era and all four also achieved the Career Grand Slam with Venus Williams the odd one out.

In TNT video asking her to name her all-time top five WTA players, she replied: “I am just going to name people and forget the order. I definitely think Chris Evert is up there. Martina Navratilova for sure and then Steffi Graf.

“I feel I have to put Venus up there and then No 1 for me, this is the only position that is not interchangeable, is for sure Serena Williams.

“I think that she is obviously the greatest and I think her mindset, her athletic ability, her power, her personality and the presence that she had in the sport, I think is very inspiring. To me, that’s why she is the greatest.”

Serena Williams, of course, tops the list for most majors won as she lifted 23 Grand Slams and also completed three Career Grand Slams while Steffi Graf is second with 22 with the German the only woman to win a Golden Slam as she won the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open and gold in the singles at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games.

WTA News

Serena Williams comeback rumours: The best responses after tennis great puts out wildfire

10 most lucrative WTA Tour prize money seasons: Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Serena Williams star

The legendary pair of Navratilova and Evert are joint-third on the Open Era for most majors with 18 while Venus Williams is joint-eighth as she has won seven Slams.

Gauff’s top five are also former world No 1s with Graf holding the record for most consecutive weeks at No 1 as she spent 377 weeks top of the WTA Rankings, Navratilova is second (322), Serena third (319) and Evert fourth (260).

Venus only spent 11 weeks at No 1, but she was often denied top spot in the rankings by Serena.

Gauff has made no secret of the fact that the Williams sisters have opened doors for her as she admitted in the past they paved the way for her as they broke social barriers.

“What drew me to them was how they play,” she said. “And just seeing someone coming from where they came from make it big on tour is definitely inspiring for my dad to get me to start playing.

“I kind of modelled parts of my game after both of them.”

Gauff added: “And definitely the off-court, what they’ve done for the game and fighting for equality and all that is super inspiring.

“And that’s also why I always look up to them.”

When she won her maiden Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open, the American again paid tribute to her two compatriots.

“They’re the reason why I have this trophy today, to be honest,” the WTA star said. “They have allowed me to believe in this dream… all the things that they had to go through, they made it easier for someone like me to do this.”