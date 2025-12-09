Coco Gauff has been backed for a run at the No.1 spot in 2026 by Serena Williams’ former coach Rick Macci.

The American reached No.2 for the first time in June 2024 but in the year and a half since has been unable to overcome that final hurdle as both Iga Swiatek and latterly Anya Sabalenka occupy the top spot.

Gauff, who is still only 21, is currently ranking third, 4,107 points off Sabalenka, but has been backed for a run at the top spot by Macci.

“Coco will be a different player in 2026,” he tweeted. “Serve will be a weapon and the forehand more compact and overall strategy controlling the center of the court.

“She has the best defense on the tour and with these additions she will be knocking on that number one door.”

2025 started out strongly for Gauff with a quarterfinal appearance in Australia preceding a French Open victory but she was knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon and the fourth round of the US Open.

While she has previously stated reaching No.1 is the ultimate goal, she said in March that she would still rather another Grand Slam victory over the ranking.

“I prefer another Grand Slam, I’ve always said that,” she said. “I don’t know, I feel like people remember you more for the titles you’ve won than for your world No. 1 ranking. Obviously, if I could have both, that would be great too,” the 21-year-old explained at the Miami Open.

“Personally, after having won one, I would love to win another in the future. Now, if I had already won four and still hadn’t reached No. 1, then maybe the story would be different. But having only one, I would like to have another to strengthen my record a little more.”

Macci is not the only one to back a Gauff No.1 push as ATP player Cheriss Ebausm said last year that her becoming the best player in the game was inevitable.

“We’ve seen so much greatness from her at such a young age, I think it’s safe to say that she will become world number one,” he said on the Tennis Channel Live podcast.

