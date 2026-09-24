Coco Gauff is going to be a player/owner of a team at a rebooted tennis event

Coco Gauff says she is “excited” to take part in the relaunched World Team Tennis event as a player-owner of the Florida Flamingos.

The competition was launched in 1974 as men’s and women’s tennis stars such as Billie Jean King, Jimmy Connors and Arthur Ashe took part in the inaugural team event in the United States.

The Florida Flamingos were one of the original franchises when the tournament began 52 years ago, and after five years away, it is back, this time in mid-December.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Gauff is scheduled to play in her team’s home matches on 14-15 December at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, home of the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers.

Gauff – who grew up in Delray Beach, Florida – said, “I’m looking forward to playing at home in front of my family and friends in South Florida.

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“It’s not often, as a tennis player, that we get to compete as part of a team, so I’m excited for the new experience, not only for myself but, even more importantly, for the fans.”

Gauff’s teammates include Tommy Paul, Learner Tien, Iva Jovic, Brandon Nakashima and Eva Lys, with the league’s new format featuring four singles sets (a men’s and women’s No 1 and No 2) and a mixed doubles super tiebreaker.

Each team will start two men and two women. The 22-year-old will compete against other franchises such as New York Empire Racquet Club, which features US Open semi-finalists Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula.

Elsewhere, the Toronto North Racquet Club will feature Canadian stars Denis Shapovalov, Leylah Fernandez, Victoria Mboko and Gabriel Diallo.

When World Tour Tennis first came to be, it was originally played on a no-line court and each match consisted of five sets.

Prior to the contest, coaches would decide the order in which the sets would be played and each set had a different configuration: men’s singles, women’s singles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles, and mixed doubles).

There was no advantage scoring, there was no requirement to win a game by two points, and the first team to reach five games won the set. The original league format also included a four-coloured tennis court.

Sacramento Capitals and Washington Kastles are the most prolific winners (six), whereas Orange County Breakers are the most recent champions.

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