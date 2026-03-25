Action at the Miami Open is beginning to reach boiling point, with just five days left of matchplay at the combined ATP-WTA 1000 event in Florida.

The men’s singles quarter-final line-up has now been set following a busy day of ATP action at the tournament on Tuesday, while the first semi-final in the women’s singles draw has also been confirmed.

Ahead of the start of play on Wednesday, we look at the biggest news stories emerging from the Miami Open.

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Sinner extends record

Jannik Sinner is safely through to the last eight of the Miami Open, with the world No 2 now extending a record he broke earlier in the tournament.

The Italian’s 7-5, 7-6(4) win over Alex Michelsen in the fourth round means he has now won 28 consecutive sets at Masters 1000 tournaments, having broken Novak Djokovic’s record of 24 back in round three.

Sinner has now won his last 15 matches across the ‘Sunshine Swing’, dating back to the 2024 Miami Open, and the world No 2 is in bullish mood as he enters the quarter-final stage as the overwhelming title favourite.

Read More: Jannik Sinner extends stunning record at Miami Open and matches Federer, Djokovic and Alcaraz

‘Happy and proud’ Gauff breaks new ground

Coco Gauff came into the Miami Open as a significant injury doubt, though the world No 4 has impressively fought her way into the semi-final of her home WTA 1000 event for the first time.

The American sealed a battling 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win over 12th seed Belinda Bencic in a thrilling quarter-final on Tuesday night, and will now face 13th seed Karolina Muchova in the semi-final.

Gauff admitted that she was “happy and proud” to have reached the last four in Miami for the first time, and will receive a boost in the WTA Rankings should she now reach the final.

Read More: Miami Open: Coco Gauff closes in on Iga Swiatek in WTA Rankings as she surprises herself

Landaluce’s breakthrough

Martin Landaluce has long been recognised as one of the brightest talents on the ATP Tour, and the 20-year-old has surged into prominence thanks to a hugely impressive run to the last eight.

After earlier wins against 17th seed Luciano Darderi and 14th seed Karen Khachanov, the Spaniard stunned 32nd seed Sebastian Korda on Tuesday, saving a match point in a 2-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 triumph over the American.

Landaluce is the first man born in 2006 to reach a Masters 1000 quarter-final, and is set to soar to a new career-high in the ATP Rankings thanks to his breakthrough run in Florida.

Read More: Miami Open: Martin Landaluce +48 in ATP Rankings as rising star makes Masters 1000 history

Eala admits to ‘added pressure’

Alex Eala has admitted she faced “added pressure” at the Miami Open following her heavy fourth-round exit to 13th seed Muchova earlier in the week.

A semi-finalist at the tournament back in 2025, the Filipina impressed on her way to the round of 16 in Miami once again, but won just two games in a lopsided 6-0, 6-2 loss to her Czech rival on Monday.

Speaking to the press after her defeat at the WTA 1000 event, Eala discussed the pressure she had felt at the tournament and what she was looking to learn from her defeat.

Read More: Everything Alex Eala said after heavy Miami Open defeat to Karolina Muchova

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