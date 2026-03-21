Coco Gauff has revealed that her team urged her to skip the Miami Open after suffering from injury problems during Indian Wells – advice she ultimately ignored.

The world No 4 limped out of her third-round match at Indian Wells against Alexandra Eala, retiring whilst down 6-2, 2-0.

A round prior, Gauff overcame Moyuka Uchijima in a hard-fought three-set battle, despite relinquishing 21 double faults.

After undergoing an MRI, it was determined that the pain was a ‘nerve-related issue’ – which caused great concern amongst her team, who advised her to withdraw from the Miami tournament.

However, after deciding to participate, the two-time Grand Slam champion made it clear that she has no expectations for the tournament, having already advanced into the third round.

“Yeah, for sure I do think about them (expectations) a lot,” admitted the American.

“Honestly, today I wasn’t. I had no expectations going in. Most of my team didn’t even want me to play this tournament, but I just kind of vetoed that.

“So I think I just went into it like every match as a positive, so I think that’s why today I didn’t. But also, I kind of wanted to prove them wrong.

“I really wanted — that’s what I was thinking about, honestly, when I went down in the break, I think, was just I didn’t want them to be like, Well, I told you.

Yeah, so I feel like I have to win a few more matches to prove them wrong, but I am happy with how today went.”

Despite the opening-match victory, Gauff looked out of sorts in patches of the 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 contest against Elisabetta Cocciaretto, coughing up 11 double faults and 39 unforced errors.

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When pressed further about her decision to still participate at the WTA 1000 tournament, the American recalled a similar situation at the China Open last season – an event which she went on to win.

“I mean, even last year my team didn’t want me to go to China and then I semi’d and won there,” Gauff remarked.

“I don’t know. I guess it’s a thing.

My parents will definitely tell you I’m stubborn, and I will stand on my heel, I’ll die on my heel. I think I’m just that type of person. Maybe it does make me play better.

“No, I obviously take the considerations of my team, and I did consider it.

“You know, life happens and you just realize, you know, if I had the opportunity to play this tournament, I’d rather take it up, because you don’t know what’s going to happen.

“Tomorrow is not a promise. I just want to make sure I make decisions that I know I won’t regret in the future.

“I think I would regret not playing more so than playing, because at least if I played and did bad, well, I guess I have time to train for clay season, whereas if I didn’t play, I’m just going to be watching the tournament and be, like, I want to be out there for three weeks.

“I’d rather torture myself maybe for one day than three weeks.”

Gauff will now face fellow American Alycia Parks, who she beat 6-2, 6-2 at the 2024 Australian Open.

“Yeah, Alycia and I have known each other forever, so it’s always cool to play her,” she revealed.

“Obviously I’m expecting a way different match than AO, just considering I feel like she’s gotten a lot better, and I feel like I’ve gotten better too. I think it will be a tough, tough match.

“Yeah, she’s been playing some great tennis, and I’m always rooting for her. Yeah, I’m excited that we get to play each other.

“I guess we hit on the public courts, probably about an hour drive from here, Pompey Park, that’s where we hit. To be able to play on the big stage in Miami, I guess this is both of our home tournaments. It’s pretty cool.”

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