Coco Gauff is one of the biggest stars on the WTA Tour, and she isn’t afraid to use her power to try and bring change to the sport.

The American has been one of the most outspoken players regarding the dispute over pay, but that is not the only change she wants to incorporate into tennis.

The star has often lobbied to make tennis more relatable and engaging for younger viewers and she believes one way to do that is by introducing boxing-style walk-on songs.

While players do come out to music currently, they have no input into what song they enter stadiums to across the tournaments on the WTA calendar.

That is something Gauff would like to change and she already knows what song she would like to accompany her in the sport.

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In an interview with SPORTBible, she said: “The song I would like to walk out to would be I Thought I Was Dead by Tyler the Creator because my name is in the song. And matter of fact, I’ll hit him up to for him to walk me out to it, too!”

Asked if she’d like tennis to introduce dedicated walk-on music for players, the American said she is already having discussions with the powers that be on the WTA Tour.

“I literally say every since years that we should be able to choose our own walk out song, but no one’s listening, unfortunately,” she said. “But I’m going to keep protesting.”

Gauff is currently at Wimbledon, where she is looking to win the grass court Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

She began her campaign with a dominant first round victory against Tamara Korpatsch, toppling the German in straight sets and dropping just three games.

Gauff will play Solana Sierra in the next round of the tournament and she is looking to build upon three fourth round appearances at Wimbledon previously.

Despite the fact she has never played her best tennis at the Grand Slam, she is confident of a successful run at SW19 this year.

Gauff has taken inspiration from one of her biggest rivals on the WTA Tour in a guide of trying to change your fortunes on the grass.

Yeah, well, I mean, last year Iga won, so we have very similar grips. I think that also maybe changed my perspective on how I can play on grass. So I think that honestly is the main thing,” she said in her post-match press conference.

“Everything else I just feel like footwork-wise I’m not where I need to be on the surface. I think just learning. We spend a lot of time just focusing on footwork. Outside of that, I mean, just being aggressive, too.

“I think outside of those three things, I feel like I have to only focus on those three things to be the grass player I want to be. I’m pretty good at the net. Obviously I’m quick on the court. My serve is where I want it to be. I do think it can improve even more.

“The next thing is just focusing on those three things. Yeah, I definitely think seeing her win last year gave my confidence of, Okay, I can be good on this surface, I just need to figure out how I have to play.”

Gauff was beaten in the first round of Wimbledon last season, so she has already gone one better than 2025.