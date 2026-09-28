Coco Gauff has warned that Elena Rybakina could dominate women’s tennis “for a while” as she insisted women’s tennis remains as strong as ever despite new players winning Grand Slams this year.

Regular winners Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Gauff finished the 2026 Grand Slam season without a title as Rybakina, Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova took the honours.

Rybakina lifted the Australian Open crown at the start of the year and finished with the season-ending Grand Slam, the US Open, as she beat Sabalenka in both matches to add to the Wimbledon trophy she won in 2022.

Rising star Andreeva won her maiden major at the French Open as she beat first-time Slam finalist Maja Chwalinska while Noskova defeated Karolina Muchova at Wimbledon to secure the biggest title of her career.

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After winning the French Open last year, Gauff had to settle for a couple of semi-finals this year while Swiatek’s best run was a quarter-final appearance at the Australian Open.

When asked if there has been a shift in the Grand Slams with two newcomers to the winners’ circle, Gauff replied: “I don’t really think there’s a theory. I feel like Elena’s always been like a top player. I think she just had some struggles with injuries, maybe consistency. Obviously she was going through her own things.

“I think now everything seems like it’s come together. So it’s not a surprise at all that she’s won two Slams this year.

“I don’t know. I don’t really think there is a theory. Women’s tennis over the past has been so not surprising, but for fans it’s surprising. On the guys, it’s so consistent. So I think for other people it seems so surprising.

“But amongst players, we’re practicing, playing against these players. No, it’s not a surprise that Mirra won. No, it’s not a surprise that Linda won. I think it goes for a lot of the top 10. There are no surprises. I think it’s all about who is able to take those opportunities when you can get them.”

Rybakina not only won two Grand Slams in 2026, but she also became world No 1 for the first time as she passed Sabalenka with her title run at the US Open.

Gauff added that the Kazakh star is likely to dominate the sport now that she has reached her prime.

The American added: “Yeah, I think Elena is for sure someone who’s going to continue to win for a while just because of the weapons she’s had. I think it’s no surprise. I don’t have a theory.

“I mean, you reach a certain age, things start to come together. You start doing well, being more consistent. I think that’s where she’s at, in her prime. Yeah, but I think she’s going to win many more.

“Hopefully I can not lose to her in some more semis, because it’s been two back-to-back ones (smiling). Maybe next time it will land on my side.”