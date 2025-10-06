Coco Gauff has insisted her serving issues are improving, as she gave an alternative verdict on her comprehensive defeat against Amanda Anisimova in Beijing last week.

Gauff won just 38 per-cent of the points on her first serve as she lost 6-2, 6-1 against her fellow American, with Anisimova building in that semi-final success to clinch the title.

The statistics suggest that defeat was hammering for the French Open champion, but she offered up an alternative view in response to a question from Tennis365 ahead of her opening match at the Dongfeng · Voyah Wuhan Open.

“I feel a lot comfortable with it,” she said, when asked about her serve.

“I’m still obviously learning a new motion and everything, but I felt like, you know, Beijing was a good tournament for me regarding the serve.

“Yes, there were moments I could serve better, but overall, I don’t feel like it was like a crutch for me. And then in the last match, I mean, she was returning well; the percentage of first serve points there was really low, but I mean, I hit like a 200hm serve, and she was hitting the ball back way faster.

“I try not to use the last match as like my overall memory of the tournament. But there were moments that it got me out of a lot of trouble as well. So I think it’s in the right direction. It’s not where I wanted to be, but I definitely feel like it’s on the way up.

“I think now it’s just trusting it in those moments. But, you know, I’m still double faulting more than I would like, but a lot less than at the Open or before the Open.

“So, yeah, I think for me, I want it to be a real weapon – and it is in some moments – but I think more consistently being the weapon.”

Gauff’s serving issues dominated her US Open campaign last month, as she broke down in tears at one point amid what was a worrying meltdown.

Many experienced tennis voices declared she should take time away from the sport after that challenging experience, but she suggests this Asian swing of the WTA Tour is the best stage for her to practice her remodelled serve.

“Obviously I think last week went well, but I feel like this part of the year, historically, I’ve always looked at it like that,” she added, suggesting this is a training block ahead of the next Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January.

“I had good results last year and remember saying the same thing, and then I won Beijing and then WTA Finals. So yeah, I’m going to try to just keep that same mindset and prepare and get better for next year. But obviously, I’m a competitor, so I’m still wanting to win.

“I’ve never want to lose a match, so I’m going out there giving it my best, but just try not to put that pressure on while I’m on the court.”

Gauff will be keen to confirm her serving issues are behind here in Wuhan this week, with the American still comfortably sitting at No 3 in the rankings despite her big defeat against Anisimova.

