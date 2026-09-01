Coco Gauff has claimed she feels confident in her serve at last, even though she is in a league of her own for all the wrong reasons on one key statistic in 2026.

Despite her success in winning Grand Slam titles at the US Open and French Open over the last three years, Gauff struggled with her serve and reached breaking point on the shot this time last year.

Gauff was in tears on court as she struggled to control her serve, with biomechanics coach Gavin MacMillan hired to solve her long-standing issues.

The statistics for the 2026 WTA Tour season highlight how big a problem Gauff’s serve was, as she stands alone at the top of the double fault charts for this year.

Gauff has thrown in 308 double faults in her matches this season, with American Alycia Parks second in that list with 222 double faults.

More Tennis News

US Open: Points Sabalenka, Rybakina, Gauff, Swiatek, Anisimova, Osaka, Eala will drop

Coco Gauff’s big decision ‘was worth it’ as she bounces back – ‘I felt bad after I said it’

Jelena Ostapenko also threw in 222 double faults heading into the US Open, with Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova also in the top ten with 213 double faults.

Gauff is talking with much more confidence about her serve now compared to a year ago, with the 2023 US Open champion reflecting on her year with some pride.

“Last year I knew all eyes were going to be on the serve,” she reflected. “Gavin is so great at what he does, so I felt a lot of pressure — even pressure I put on myself to prove he’s great at what he does.

“It didn’t really show within the first two weeks, which is normal. But psychologically, I’m now serving and it’s ‘Oh, I’m going for the ace,’ or ‘I know I can hit the serve, and the return is probably not going to come back,’ versus last year I literally was like ‘I hope I make it in’.

“It feels good to come into a tournament feeling confident on that shot finally,” Gauff said. “I still want to improve my serve, but I always knew I was capable of having a good one because I can hit overheads well and I can get up there high on the serve speed.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“It was about making it consistent. Once I got confident in the consistency, then I was able to pull the trigger a lot more often.

“Now that I’m returning well and serving well, it just feels good. You feel a lot more at ease when the shot is going in. I didn’t even need it to be great. I just needed it to go in — now it’s getting good and it’s going in.”

READ NEXT: Coco Gauff responds to her mother’s ‘iconic’, savage message to ticket freeloaders