Coco Gauff has reacted to losing to Elina Svitolina in the final at the 2026 Italian Open, and she also looked ahead to her French Open title defence.

The two-time Grand Slam winner was beaten 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2 by world No 10 Svitolina in the championship match at the Foro Italico on Saturday.

The 22-year-old American was aiming to win her maiden title at the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome, having lost to Jasmine Paolini in last year’s final.

In a post on her Instagram account after the final, Gauff wrote: “ughhhhh this one stings… but I learned a lot and will improve because of it. thank you for the past two weeks Rome.”

Here is everything Gauff said in her post-final press conference.

Q. Coco, just want to share your initial thoughts on the match?

GAUFF: Yeah, I mean, I don’t know, today’s definitely a match I learned from. I gave myself a lot of opportunities and just didn’t really capitalise off of them. Played way too passive in certain moments. Yeah, just a learning experience for next time.

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Q. You had 17 break points, and you converted only three. What did you miss? What was missing in your game?

GAUFF: I mean, nothing was missing. I think it was more of a sense of nerve. When you give yourself that many opportunities, it’s not a game thing ’cause your game is fine because you’re making those opportunities. It’s just being better on those points. I think I was, again, like I said, too passive. Some of them, I got unlucky in the first set. A couple let cords. She raised her level. A lot of them I think I just didn’t put enough on the ball.

Q. You said in the past that for you it can be like title or nothing at this point in your career. Do you feel like that now? Also, at the same time, are you thinking where your head was at the start of the week? Are you able to reflect on the progress you’ve made?

GAUFF: Yeah, I mean, I definitely think obviously I had a tough couple first rounds, couple rounds, so I’m happy to be in the final. It is now like immediately disappointing just because I remember last year in the final I was just tired from my semi-final. This year I felt like I was playing good to start, then was playing good, then every time I had an opportunity, playing bad. For me it’s just more of a mental thing that I have to learn from. I don’t think it’s like a block. I think today’s one of those matches where you just give yourself so many break point opportunities, you just don’t convert. I think I have to learn from it for next time ’cause I’m going to be in the same position again.

Q. Were you a little bit surprised about Elina’s aggressive game, even if the evening was maybe a little bit slow, the court, for the conditions?

GAUFF: No, I wasn’t surprised. I played her already in Dubai and Australian Open. I knew what to expect. She played the same almost. It’s me who I have to figure out how to do better against her.

Q. Roland Garros is in one week. What will be your mindset for the defense of this title?

GAUFF: Yeah, there’s a lot of positives I can take from this tournament and a lot I can learn from. I’m sure the pressure will be there. I don’t know. I think this week I experienced all the ups and downs of a tournament that can bring you before a Grand Slam of I’ve been down, had the lead, lost the lead, I’ve been in the final, been down match point. I think I’ve experienced every scenario that can prepare me for Roland Garros. Hopefully I can actually learn from each scenario and do better.

Q. What was that mental block today? Were you in the big moments fearful to attack? Were you telling yourself something that you wouldn’t normally?

GAUFF: I mean, I don’t know. I think in the first set, she wasn’t as aggressive to start the match. I obviously noticed that. I think because of that, I was

playing a bit more passive. It was working. Like everyone, it’s not just her, every player when they’re down, they start playing more aggressive, they start going for their shots. I have to just recognise that. That’s not necessarily something that’s just against her. Against Mirra [Andreeva], it was the same. Up 5-1, whatever, 5-2, she started going for her shots when they’re down. For me, I think it’s something not to lower the intensity of my game when I have the lead or I have those break points.

Q. What is the thing that next week you will try to improve before Roland Garros?

GAUFF: I think just being, not necessarily more offensive because I’m getting the short balls and stuff, I think just capitalising and working on capitalising on those shorter balls, having more of a plan on what to do with them. I think I got a lot of short ones today and just didn’t do anything with them.

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