Coco Gauff has clarified comments she made about tennis fans from the United States and claimed people were taking her words “out of context.”

The two-time Grand Slam champion is competing at the United Cup, where the United States are vying to defend their title and win a third title in four years.

Ahead of the team competition, Gauff was asked if she felt the US team would have strong support.

“I’ll be honest, no,” the 21-year-old said. “I feel like we’re definitely, in the tennis department, the worst when it comes to that.

“So, I’ve always said I wish our country in other places would show up throughout the world as we see maybe smaller countries support.

“But I also think it’s just because of our country is good in so many sports, so it’s just hard. Yeah, I definitely think there are Americans that come out more in Melbourne than necessarily here, but I would like to see some more Americans, if we make it to Sydney, in Sydney than there were last year.”

What did Coco Gauff say to clarify her comments?

Gauff received some online backlash from American fans, and she took to X/Twitter to explain the point she was making.

“I’m going to clarify because people are dragging this out of context. I’m not expecting people to travel to tournaments to watch us play,” the world No 4 wrote.

“But there are many tournaments that we have in America and abroad where Americans are already attending regardless of who is playing (excluding US Open) where people come and don’t really cheer for their countrymen player.

“Whereas those from smaller countries come with their colours and flags and it is clear on who they are supporting. I was just speaking from my perspective.

“Trust me I understand the financial aspect of things and know tennis is not accessible for everyone, it was more of a comment for those who are already attending and how I wish they were as passionate as those from other countries, more specifically team events.

“People don’t owe me anything, I was just honestly answering a question I was asked and it was simply an observation I noticed about other countries vs mine, that is all. Nevertheless I am grateful for any support, no matter how big or small it is.”

Taylor Fritz has supported Coco Gauff’s stance

Gauff’s United Cup teammate, Taylor Fritz, defended her in reply to her tweet.

“People always wanna take things in the worst possible way,” Fritz wrote.

“I was there sitting next to her, and I know EXACTLY what Coco meant and was trying to say, and she’s right.

“There is absolutely no disrespect meant to the US fans at all in this statement. If we were to play Czech or Poland here at United Cup there will be a massive group of fans going crazy for them.

“We love the Americans that come out and support, some other countries abroad just have a really insane sports culture, but we appreciate every single American abroad that comes to watch.”

