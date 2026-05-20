Elina Svitolina has been praised for reinventing herself after her title-winning run in Rome, while Coco Gauff has been told to learn from the Ukrainian ahead of the French Open.

That is according to Kim Clijsters, who thinks Svitolina is now proving she can hang with big hitters such as Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina after evolving from being more of a counter-puncher.

After beating the likes of Gauff, Iga Swiatek, and Rybakina at the Italian Open, Clijsters pointed out that the 31-year-old has beefed up her forehand and is happy to be the aggressor in points.

The four-time major winner also suggested that Gauff may be relying too much on her athleticism, rather than imposing her game on the opposition as she tries to defend her French Open title.

She said on the latest episode of Love All, “She definitely re-invented herself when it comes to the way she hits her forehand, like she never did before, or at least not as consistent as she is now.

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“When she was working with Raemon Sluiter (up until July 2024), I think there was a big switch that happened in her. You cannot win these big tournaments unless you become the one that’s attacking.

“She has great legs, she’s fit, she can play seven three-setters in a Grand Slam if she has to and be totally fine. If you don’t have the power to compete against these top, top players now, the Sabalenkas, the Igas, the Rybakinas, like that was her biggest weakness.

“She’s been really able to adjust that. That’s something where I feel like she’s made the biggest jump in the last couple of years since she had her daughter.”

In 2022, Svitolina took a break from tennis to give birth to her first child. While she hasn’t matched her career-high ranking of three, set back in 2017, the world No 7 may be playing the best tennis of her life.

And while Gauff’s run to the final in Rome was encouraging, Clijsters thinks Svitolina’s extra sense of urgency is something the American can learn from. Indeed, th

She added, “I had to learn to play closer on top of my baseline. Once I felt that, then the combination of physically being able to play tennis, where you’re on top of your baseline, reading your opponents, being strong and fit enough to get in and out of the corners. It takes time and work physically.

“But that’s what I noticed in the finals. Svitolina does that better than Coco, because Coco goes get pulled back. She runs so well from side to side and even if she has a drop shot, she can get there most of the time.

“So I think you can kind of forget that you have to move back in closer because you feel comfortable as you have a little bit more time.

“I feel like the game has changed so much and you have to be able to be the aggressor. If you’re playing a metre or a foot behind the baseline, a foot makes a big difference across the net; for your opponents, the intensity of your shot and the way that you’re using your angles. The pressure on your opponent makes such a big difference.”

Svitolina, who is now coached by Andrew Bettles, will hope to win her first Grand Slam title as the French Open rears into view.

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