Coco Gauff has been told she can “win on every surface” after making a major coaching change just days before the US Open.

World No 3 Gauff confirmed her split with her coach of 10 months, Matt Daly, in the week before the start of the final Grand Slam of the year.

In a bid to address her ongoing service woes, the 21-year-old has now hired Gavin MacMillan, who helped fix the service issues that dogged current world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka before her rise to the top of the sport.

Despite the service and occasional forehand issues affecting Gauff’s game, the American has already sealed her place as one of the leading stars of her generation.

She is the reigning French Open champion and the 2023 US Open champion, beating Aryna Sabalenka in both finals, and triumphed at the WTA Finals last year.

The American, who has a career-high ranking of world No 2, could also rise to world No 1 for the first time should results go her way in New York.

And, her chances of continued success in the future have now been backed by legendary coach Rick Macci, who has worked with the likes of Serena and Venus Williams, and Maria Sharapova.

Taking to Twitter/X, Macci praised Gauff’s high expectations and claimed the world No 3 had the “mindset of greatness” needed to push herself to a new level.

He wrote: “What I love about Coco is even though she won two Slams she has never really been happy with how she played and what she expects of herself. I agree.

“She has only scratched the surface of her unlimited potential to win on every surface. This is the mindset of greatness.”

Macci’s comments follow on from his recent exclusive interview with Tennis365, in which he claimed Gauff could have a lengthy spell as the world No 1 with an improved serve.

“I think not only could Coco become No 1 – which she probably will anyways – I think she could stay there for a long time, because her backbone is better than her backhand and she’s an Olympic sprinter with a racket in her hand,” he said.

“She’s just such a great competitor, she checks all these other boxes. But when you’re out there double faulting eight, 10, 12 times, or whatever, and you’re still winning, how good could you be when you’re only hitting a couple?”

Gauff’s quest for her second Grand Slam singles title of 2025, and third major singles title, begins on Tuesday night.

The world No 3 will open up the night session on the Arthur Ashe Stadium against world No 79 Ajla Tomljanovic, whom she beat in their only previous meeting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The American is projected to face world No 2 Iga Swiatek in the semi-final, and No 1 Sabalenka in the final.

