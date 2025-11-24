Coco Gauff’s serving woes for the past two years are summed up with the WTA Tour’s double fault charts as she leads the list by a shocking number once again.

The two-time Grand Slam winner had another successful year as she closed the 2025 season at No 3 in the WTA Rankings on the back of winning the French Open and the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open while she also picked up runners-up trophies at the Madrid Open and Italian Open.

Gauff finished with a 48-16 win-loss record – slightly down from the 54–17 in 2024 – but there is no doubt that two key areas of her game remain big weaknesses, namely her serve and her forehand.

The American tops the double fault list for the second consecutive campaign and this year she has a “lead” of more than 100 over the second-placed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Last year, Gauff was the only player to serve more than 400 double faults as she sent down a staggering 430 DFs with Marta Kostyuk second on 370 with Daria Kasatkina (316), Paula Badosa (310) and Alexandrova (296) completing the top five.

Twelve months later and the reigning Roland Garros is once again the only player to hit the 400-double fault mark as she topped the chart with 431 with world No 10 Alexandrova next on 300 and they are followed by Alycia Parks (296), Linda Noskova (289) and Marta Kostyuk (261).

Of course, the 21-year-old is fully aware that it is a problem that she needs to fix and she made a key change to her coaching staff in August when she parted ways with Matt Daly and hired biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan.

The move came as a shock as it was on the eve of the US Open, but the American felt it was a decision that she had to make as she explained: “It was, like, a very sudden decision.

“Gavin became available. I just felt this was the best decision for my game, at least, and I had to go with what I was feeling.”

Coco Gauff News

Coco Gauff predicted schedule: Where will French Open champion play in 2026?

WTA Rankings predictions by Sky tennis pundits: Who will finish as year-end No 1?

There were signs of progress here and there, but her serve and forehand definitely cost her dearly during several matches during the final few events of the season.

In terms of her other top-10 rivals, No 4 Amanda Anisimova (260), No 2 Iga Swiatek (235), No 9 Mirra Andreeva (224) and No 5 Elena Rybakina (222) served more than 200 double faults in 2025.

But perhaps more importantly, she has only to look at world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka’s improvement on serve following her work with MacMillan a few years ago.

Sabalenka served the most double faults in 2021 (338) and 2022 (428) and infamously broke down during the Australian Open in 2022 when she could barely send down a proper serve.

Later in the year, she started working with MacMillan and by the start of the 2023 season, she was a player transformed as she won the Australian Open and finished runner-up to Gauff at the US Open.

Her double fault count dropped to 285 in 2023, the following year she served only 205 and this year that figure dropped to 165.