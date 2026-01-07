Coco Gauff has revealed a more positive mentality was the key to her bouncing back from “one of my worst matches” at the 2026 United Cup.

The tw0-time Grand Slam champion earned a dominant 6-3, 6-2 victory over world No 51 Maria Sakkari in Perth to give USA a 1-0 lead against Greece in the United Cup quarter-finals.

Gauff then teamed up with Christian Harrison to defeat Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the decisive doubles match after Tsitsipas had downed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-5 to level the tie.

In her previous singles match, the world No 4 suffered a brutal 1-6, 7-6(3), 0-6 defeat to 42nd-ranked Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in USA’s group stage tie against Spain.

Coco Gauff’s much-improved serving was key in Maria Sakkari win

In her heavy loss to Bouzas Maneiro, Gauff’s serving troubles resurfaced as she won only 59% of her first serve points and just 19% of her second serve points, having committed 14 double faults. She lost nine of her 13 service games.

It was a completely different story against Sakkari as Gauff posted some impressive statistics on serve — including facing just a single break point.

Coco Gauff’s serving numbers vs Maria Sakkari

Aces: 1

Double Faults: 6

First Serve Percentage: 68%

First Serve Points Won: 76%

Second Serve Points Won: 50%

Break Points Saved: 0/1

Service Games Won: 8/9

What did Coco Gauff say after beating Maria Sakkari?

Following her triumph over the 30-year-old Greek, Gauff gave a brutally honest assessment of her loss to Bouzas Maneiro as she discussed her significant increase in level.

“Yeah, I think for me it felt like one of my worst matches of my career,” said Gauff.

“So I was like, okay, I felt like I was practising well, and I’m playing practice sets well, and my first match went well. So I tried to erase it and learn from it.

“I don’t think I was the most positive that match, so I just tried to stay positive regardless of what happened today.”

The 21-year-old American was also asked if anything changed to contribute to her improved serving display.

“I think just mentality,” she said. “I think just going for bigger targets, making her play knowing that I off the ground can hang in there or beat almost everyone. So just adjusting.

“It was difficult like with the first match with the sun on the other side. I don’t think I made the right adjustments, and it was negative.

“Today, it was the opposite. Yeah, I think just being positive and the mentality is everything when it comes to that, yeah.”

What next for Coco Gauff at the United Cup?

The USA will play either Poland or Australia in the semi-finals of the United Cup in Sydney on Saturday January 10.

Gauff could, therefore, be set for a blockbuster showdown with Polish star and world No 2 Iga Swiatek if Poland progress.

If Australia advance, Gauff will likely face Australian No 1 Maya Joint in her singles match.

