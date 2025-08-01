Aryna Sabalenka has a commanding lead at the top of the WTA Rankings, but she has yet to land one of the big prizes she really wants in 2025.

A defeat in the Australian Open final against Madison Keys was a hammer blow for Sabelanka and she also lost out in a memorable battle against Coco Gauff in the French Open final in Paris.

Her next attempt to win a Grand Slam title came to an end when she was beaten by Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals at Wimbledon, meaning she now has only one last chance to win a major title at the US Open in 2025.

Sabalenka’s powerful performances have allowed her to land WTA 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid this year, but she has faltered in big matches and that has allowed Gauff to take her place in the new UTR Rankings.

While the WTA Rankings are based around a rolling 52-week points tally, the UTR Rating reflects current form and uses an algorithm to serve up it’s top ten list.

Victories against higher-ranked players are worth more in the UTR list than the official ATP or WTA Ranking, meaning they offer a more accurate reflection of the current form at the top of the game.

The UTR Rankings are based on the current form from the last few weeks and months rather than reflecting results that occurred up to a year ago, with the system created to promote fair and competitive play across the tennis world.

All players, regardless of age, gender, geography, or skill level, are rated on the same scale between 1.00 and 16.50 based on actual match results.

The UTR Ranking is open to players of all levels of the game and the algorithm used provides an intriguing insight to the current form of the top players in the game.

Gauff’s win against Sabalenka in Paris will have been a key factor in her rise to No 1 in the UTR ranking list, as wins against players in a higher ranking position count for more in these calculations.

Iga Swiatek also closing in on Sabalenka in the UTR list after her thrilling win at Wimbledon, which concluded with a devastating 6-0, 6-0 win against Anisimova two days after she had beaten Sabalenka.

Gauff’s form since her French Open triumph has not been that of a world No 1, as she crashed out in the first round at Wimbledon and has looked less than assured in her opening matches at the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal over the last few days.

Her first serve woes continued in her opening match in Canada, as she staggered to a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(2) win against Danielle Collins despite serving up 23 double faults.

Gauff will hope to get back into form ahead of the US Open, with Sabalenka opting to skip the tournament in Montreal as she has taken an extended holiday after Wimbledon.

LATEST UTR RANKINGS

1. Coco Gauff

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Iga Swiatek

4. Mirra Andreeva

5. Zheng Qinwen

6. Madison Keys

7. Ekaterina Alexandrova

8. Elina Svitolina

9. Elena Rybakina

10. Jessica Pegula

