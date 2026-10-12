Coco Gauff’s former coach slams ‘ridiculous’ tennis rule after complaints from Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur at the Shanghai Masters with an inset of Brad Gilbert.

Alex de Minaur has been the latest player to suggest there should be a shot clock between first and second serves in tennis.

The debate intensified at the US Open as it was revealed that Alexander Zverev bounced the ball between first and second serves over 12,000 times.

Speaking at the Shanghai Masters, the Australian said: “I’m in favor of a shot clock between the first and second serve. That would prevent players from taking too much time”

“I’ve been saying it for a long time: personally, I’d only allow a single ball toss. Once the ball is tossed, you have to serve, no matter what. Otherwise, it should be a fault”

“Some players use a bad toss as an excuse to restart their entire routine,” added the world No nine. “I think it would be a good rule to add.”

Now, legendary tennis coach, Brad Gilbert, who has worked with the likes of Andy Murray and Coco Gauff, has offered his opinion on social media.

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Writing on X about de Minaur’s comments, the American said: “He’s 1000% right, I’ve been saying for 40 years, that it’s ridiculous you can get as many redos on ball toss as you want.”

Even Zverev himself said his actions between first and second serve at the US Open this year was over the top, despite the fact he stayed within the confines of the rule.

Speaking to ABC after he had lifted the trophy, the German said: “I think I have to criticise myself. It was a bit extreme this tournament. “Normally I am one of the faster players, I don’t usually take my time.

“But I am still always within the time frame, so at the end of the day, you can do whatever you want within the actual 24 seconds of serving,” he explained. “But it was a bit extreme, I have to admit that.”

It feels like a matter of if, rather than when, the authorities will step in to make a change.

The shot clock was intially introduced to speed up the game, but players have already found ways of getting around the clock.

Players often take a tactical time violation warning in order to reset their serve preparations, while others, like Zverev, have found a way to take all the time they need between serves.

With matches going longer than ever, and debates about how they can be shortened to save players’ health, a new rule surrounding a shot clock for second serves has to be on the horizon.