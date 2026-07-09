Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova embrace at the net on Wimbledon's Centre Court

Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon dream is over for another year after losing a rollercoaster semi-final clash with Karolina Muchova on Centre Court.

The Czech comfortably took the first set 6-2 before the American rallied in style to take the second 6-1 in scorching temperatures on Thursday.

The quality of the contest reached its peak in the championship tiebreak, where both players created and then spurned match point opportunities.

Gauff, in particular, will be kicking herself after dumping a tame drop shot into the net when 9-8 up, and then Muchova was too casual with a volley soon after.

But the 10th seed held her nerve to take the tiebreak to secure a 6-2 1-6 7-6 (12-10) triumph to set up a final against Marta Kostyuk or Linda Noskova on Saturday. So, where does this leave Gauff in terms of prize money and ranking points?

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Coco Gauff’s ranking gains at Wimbledon

After failing to defend her Roland Garros title last month, the 22-year-old was seeded seventh at Wimbledon – in a tournament she had previously never gone past the fourth round.

The two-time major winner had no Wimbledon points to defend this year as she fell in the first round in 2025 and after her semi-final run, she is now back up to fourth in the rankings.

Gauff is still behind compatriot Jessica Pegula (third) in the rankings in the battle to be America’s No 1 women’s player but is ahead of French Open champion and fifth-ranked Mirra Andreeva.

The former US Open champion has chalked up 780 rankings points following her efforts this fortnight, which has lifted her up to seventh in the WTA Tour race, with 3,484 points.

If Muchova wins the title, however, the 29-year-old will leapfrog Gauff into fourth in the rankings, with the Czech currently up to a career-high of sixth.

Wimbledon champion: 2,000 points

Finalist: 1,300 points

Semi-finalist: 780 points

Quarter-finalist: 430 points

Fourth round: 240 points

Third round: 130 points

Second round: 70 points

First round: 10 points

Prize money boost for two-time Grand Slam champion

Before the championships got underway, Wimbledon announced a prize money increase of 20% from last year to £64.2m.

However, a host of top players did a mini protest – which involved them limiting the length of some of their media duties – in the first week of the tournament as they felt the 15% revenue share was insufficient.

Aside from that, the winner of the women’s draw will claim £3.6m and the runner-up will collect £1.8m.

Semi-finalists such as Gauff will walk away with £900,000 but that will be scant consolation for the American, who would have dreamed of lifting this trophy for the first time.

Wimbledon champion: £3,600,000

Finalist: £1,800,000

Semi-finalist: £900,000

Quarter-finalist: £480,000

Fourth round: £300,000

Third round: £185,000

Second round: £126,000

First round: £80,000

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