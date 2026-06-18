Courentin Moutet is courting controversy once again at Queen’s Club.

The enigmatic Frenchman made headlines when he repeatedly swore during a live TV interview following his first-round victory over compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

The 27-year-old, who won a tight three-set battle earlier this week, said the ‘F’ word seven times, despite interviewer Jenny Drummond asking him not to.

Moutet is facing a heavy ATP fine for his actions, with the left-hander likely to lose a good chunk of his £33,000 winnings from the contest.

And during his straight set loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Thursday, he slipped on the Andy Murray Arena and then slammed his racket onto the grass.

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Former British No 1 Annabel Croft said on the BBC, “You can get fined for that. He’s facing enough fines already.”

Moutet went on to swear at his coaching team and angrily launched a ball out of the stadium. Later on Thursday, he took to social media, seemingly doubling down on his actions.

He wrote on Instagram, “Stay true. Stay real.”

Moutet, who has a career-high ranking of 30 but currently is in 37th, has been fined by the ATP before. Back in October 2022, he got into a scuffle with Adrian Andreev.

After losing his second-round match against the Bulgarian at the Open d’Orleans, the umpire had to separate the two players, with Moutet subsequently getting fined €10,000.

Incidentally, after Davidovich Fokina’s victory, which ensured his passage into the Queen’s Club quarter-finals, he revealed why he plays with one black sock and one white sock.

The Spaniard quipped that he might ask Wimbledon for special dispensation despite the Grand Slam’s all-white dress code.

“Everybody asks me why I wear odd socks,” he said. “It was a long time ago, I wore them and won that match and now I keep wearing them like that as a superstition. I will have to ask Wimbledon if I can keep wearing odd socks.”

The former world No 14 will face eighth seed Tommy Paul in the last eight on Friday. Davidovich Fokina currently sits 22nd in the rankings as he searches for his maiden ATP Tour title.

Whether he finally breaks his duck and wins in London remains to be seen.

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