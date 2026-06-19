Corentin Moutet receives mammoth Queen’s fine after swearing seven times on the BBC

Corentin Moutet received a hefty backlash after littering his post-match interview at Queen’s with several F-bombs.

The Frenchman said ‘f***’ seven times while being interviewed by BBC Sports’ Jenny Drummond, while the corporation were broadcasting live on BBC Two.

Moutet was warned several times by Drummond about his language, but the controversial star did not listen and now he has been given a heft fine from the Queen’s Club Championships.

According to The Guardian’s Tumaini Carayol, Moutet has been fined $40,000 for his words during his post-match interview after beating Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

After defeating Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round, Moutet’s tournament was ended at the hands of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

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That means Moutet scooped €37,780 for his performance at the London tournament, meaning the Frenchman has ended his stint at Queen’s by making a loss.

However, the Frenchman is expected to appeal the fine according to Carayol, but it is difficult to see the Queen’s Club Championships changing its mind.

Speaking on the BBC’s coverage of Queen’s, Great Britain’s Davis Cup captain Leon Smith backed the decision from the grass court tournament.

“Yeah, it’s a fair whack isn’t it because I think it was second round he got to and that equates to what he would have got in prize money,” he said alongside John Lloyd and Clare Balding.

“Taking into account his coaching expenses, he’s made a loss, so he won’t do it again. You see it enough in sport, it’s high emotion, it’s stressful, you come off the court, you can have a slip of the tongue. Not seven times! And I think I’ve heard he appealed it, but good luck with that.”

This is not the first time Moutet has been fined in his career. In 2022, the Frenchman was fined 10,000 euros by the ATP after fighting with Adrian Andreev on-court after a defeat to Andreev at the Open d’Orléans, which caused the umpire to intervene to separate the players.

The controversy might be following the Frenchman, but the star has already moved on from the Queen’s Club Championships. Moutet is already at his next tournament on the grass, where he will play at the Mallorca Open in Spain.

Posting around the same time his fine was announced, Moutet posted a picture of the Mallorca tournament with the caption: “Might be the best tournament of the year.”

The World No. 37 will be hoping for a lengthy run at the Spanish tournament, not only for his ranking, but to also try and combat the loss he made at Queen’s.