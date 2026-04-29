French Open winner Adriano Panatta has given his verdict on Carlos Alcaraz’s absence from the ATP Tour and spoke about the possible effect it could have on Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz will not play again during the 2026 clay-court season after he announced his withdrawal from both the Italian Open and the French Open due to a wrist injury.

The world No 2 has not played since hurting his wrist during his first round win against Otto Virtanen at the Barcelona Open on 14 April. He pulled out before his second round match in Barcelona and also withdrew from the Madrid Masters.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who won in Rome and at Roland Garros in 2025, is yet to confirm when he is hoping to return to action.

World No 1 Sinner, who is Alcaraz’s biggest rival, is expected to benefit most from the Spaniard missing this key part of the season.

Speaking on Italian TV Channel Rai 2, Panatta addressed whether Sinner could be negatively impacted by Alcaraz being unable to play.

“A negative psychological impact on Jannik? It’s clear that the two of them are clearly the strongest players compared to all the others,” said the former world No 4 (translated from Italian).

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“(Alcaraz’s absence is) better for him (Sinner), you could say, but worse for our sport. That’s for sure.

“Alcaraz’s absence will be a very serious one and, at this point Sinner, is the clear favourite in every tournament he plays.

“But don’t worry, Jannik is so strong mentally that it won’t have any repercussions, either positive or negative, for a very simple reason: he goes on court and wants to win, regardless of who he finds on the other side of the net.

“If Carlos were on court, it would be more complicated for Sinner to win. But that’s what he always wants to do, so it doesn’t change much.”

Sinner is currently in action at the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid — an event he is trying to win for the first time.

The 24-year-old Italian will face 19-year-old Spaniard Rafael Jodar in the quarter-finals at Caja Magica.

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