Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero’s shock split has surprised the tennis world — but WTA Tour star Daria Saville believes a reunion could be on the cards in the future.

World No 1 Alcaraz announced in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday that he had split from Ferrero, the coach of seven years who guided him to six Grand Slam titles.

The news came as a huge surprise and has quickly become one of the biggest tennis stories of the season, with several theories proposed as to why the highly successful partnership came to such a sudden and unexpected end.

Ferrero, himself a former world No 1 and the 2003 French Open champion, released his own statement shortly after Alcaraz on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old revealed that he wished he “could have continued” working with Alcaraz, and stated that he believed “good people always find a way to cross paths again”.

While Ferrero is reportedly still open to coaching in the future, the former world No 1 is not actively looking to work with a new player in the immediate aftermath of the split.

Ferrero first started working with Alcaraz when the six-time Grand Slam champion was still a teenager, helping turn a promising young star into a modern-day great of the sport.

And, though their partnership is at an end for now, former WTA world No 20 Saville believes it is possible the two could one day work with each other once again.

Tennis News

Reasons for Carlos Alcaraz’s split with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero will come as a surprise

Toni Nadal ‘surprised’ by Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero split as he delivers his verdict

Speaking on the Australian Open’s The Tennis podcast this week, the 31-year-old discussed how the split could impact Alcaraz at the Australian Open, and revealed she had a “feeling” about a reunion.

“I was actually really sad, it’s an iconic duo, and every split with a coach feels like a breakup,” said Saville.

“That’s the other thing, we don’t know how well Carlitos is going to play at this year’s AO [Australian Open], because there’s a bit of a grief moment.

“I also have a feeling they will get back together. Juan Carlos did say: ‘Maybe one day we will cross paths again.’ I feel like he will be kind of in his corner the whole time.”

Alcaraz’s Australian Open campaign starts in less than one month, with action inside Melbourne starting on January 18th.

The 22-year-old will face Jannik Sinner in an exhibition in South Korea on January 9 and will then be among the leading players in the Australian Open’s ‘One Point Slam’, though he will not play an official match until action begins at the first Grand Slam of the year.

History beckons for Alcaraz in Melbourne, with the Spaniard looking to become just the sixth man in the Open Era to complete the Career Grand Slam.

However, all eyes are on whether he decides to shake up his coaching team further ahead of Melbourne, with rumours about a potential replacement circulating.

Samuel Lopez is currently set to be Alcaraz’s head coach, having joined the world No 1’s team ahead of the 2025 season, and Saville believes the Spaniard will not make any further changes in the near future.

She added: “I don’t actually think he’s going to be hiring anyone, anytime soon, because he’s got an established team.”

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: How Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero responded to Netflix documentary speculation