He once described her as one of his “childhood idols.”

And, as Novak Djokovic begins to enter the final chapters of his extraordinary career, he could be about to make one more surprise news: hire Monica Seles as a blockbuster new coach.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion’s US Open campaign begins against Learner Tien on Sunday, two years after his most recent major victory at Flushing Meadows.

A split with long-term coach Goran Ivanisevic last spring led to a string of short-term coaching arrangements, most notably with former rival Andy Murray.

Now, aged 38 and with little to nothing to prove, the Serbian admits a long-term coaching partnership is not his target.

“Honestly, I’m not seeking that”, said Djokovic, in Clay and RG Media.

“I’m at a stage of my career where I don’t feel the need to have someone with me 24/7 all year. My schedule is revised and significantly reduced.

“It’s hard for me to ask someone to commit full-time when I’m playing maybe two tournaments in two or three months. In our sport, that’s a tricky situation for a coach.

“I don’t feel it’s necessary right now, but I’d love to have some big names alongside me for a tournament or two—like Andy [Murray] earlier this year. I’m open to that. We’ll see—maybe it happens, maybe it doesn’t.”

The former world No 1 was coached by Dušan Vemić at Wimbledon this July and while he will return to Djokovic’s entourage at points, he is not in New York, and is not a long-term coach.

All that means that his coaching future is currently up in there, though he strongly alluded to a blockbuster coaching relationship that could emerge in the new future.

Asked who could coach him in the near future, Djokovic – in his Serbian press conference – alluded heavily to a stunning partnership with Seles, a tennis icon and nine-time major champion.

Djokovic joked: “I think you know who I’m talking about.

“I’m smiling because it’s like you’ve read my mind, but I can’t tell you anything. I’ve been stirring the pot a little, talking… We’ll see, you’ll be informed.

“We’ll see. These are just initial talks, and it’s more about the emotional aspect than a long-term partnership.

“That would mean a lot to me. I think you know who I’m talking about, but let’s not go into names now, so I don’t jump the gun. If it even happens… We’ve had some interesting conversations.”

What has Djokovic said about Seles?

Even if Djokovic did not mention Seles by name, it seems all but confirmed that this is who he was referring to ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year.

The 38-year-old has openly praised the former WTA world No 1 in the past, and described her as one of his “idols” at the Australian Open last year.

“I have had Monica in my head when I was growing up in Serbia pretty much every single day, because Jelena Gencic, my tennis mother, as I like to call her, worked with Monica when she was young.

“So I was hearing a lot about Monica, Monica this, Monica that, Monica eats this, Monica sleeps this much, Monica practices this way.

“So Monica was definitely one of my childhood idols and heroes, and I looked up to her very much.”

At the same tournament, Djokovic was asked if he could ever see himself with a female coach; for him, there was only one potential option.

He commented: “The only one I could see myself working with is Monica Seles, now that you mention it.

“Actually, Monica has been a sort of mentor to me over the years. We’ve been in touch for a long time. Whenever I had injuries or when I was disqualified in the U.S., she always reached out in those tough moments, offering support and advice.”

Though Seles is unlikely to be part of Djokovic’s US Open entourage, it is a blockbuster partnership to watch out for in the future.

