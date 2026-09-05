Andy Roddick and John Isner are both expecting fireworks in the third-round US Open clash between Alex Eala and Iva Jovic.

In maybe the most eagerly anticipated encounter of the tournament so far, home favourite Jovic will take on friend Eala for a place in the fourth round – where the winner could face Coco Gauff.

The pair have met on two occasions, with the 18-year-old American coming out on top both times in straight sets; once at the French Open and the other at Queen’s Club.

For all the praise that has come Eala’s way, the 21-year-old sits one place behind Jovic in the WTA Tour rankings (17th vs 16th).

Ahead of their Saturday meeting, former world No 1 Roddick hopes that the pair are put on Arthur Ashe Stadium. And such is the Filipina’s popularity, the 2003 US Open champion would not be surprised if the left-hander gets more support.

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He said on Served, “The third round that I have had circled on the women’s side. Get your popcorn ready. Two future and current stars: Eala and Jovic. I hope they put this on Ashe. It might be an away game for Jovic even in America with Eala Mania.”

Meanwhile, former Wimbledon semi-finalist Isner admitted that the excitement around Eala is “kind of crazy” and that this is a “blockbuster” matchup.

He said on Nothing Major, “Jovic-Eala for me… that reeks of Arthur Ashe Stadium. She played after [Gael] Monfils the other night. It was a full house; it doesn’t matter where she plays.

“Ticket prices have surged over 134% for her matches. It’s kind of crazy. She certainly does [move the needle].

“Manny Pacquiao was a great boxer from the Philippines; how huge he was. She’s not there yet to that level but man, that matchup is awesome. Jovic-Eala, that’s a blockbuster.”

To get to this point, Eala has dropped just eight games, and Jovic is also yet to go beyond two sets, but has dropped 16 games of her own.

Whatever happens, the teenager is looking forward to this one.

“The atmosphere is gonna be amazing, and she’s been playing some great tennis,” Jovic said. “It’s nice to be playing each other third round, deeper into the Slam, so hopefully we can all keep going on runs like this.”

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