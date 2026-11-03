‘It’s a crime’ – Andy Roddick makes ‘idiots’ claim over Jannik Sinner’s coaching decision

Andy Roddick says it is a “crime” that Magnus Norman doesn’t get mentioned as one of the best coaches in the world ahead of teaming up with Jannik Sinner.

According to The Times, Darren Cahill will end his successful partnership with Sinner at the end of this year, and Stan Wawrinka’s long-time coach Norman will replace him.

Former world No 2 Norman will reportedly work alongside Simone Vagnozzi as part of Sinner’s team, as the Italian aims for a successful comeback after months out with a knee injury.

Ahead of this new relationship beginning, former world No 1 Roddick has talked up the stellar job the Swede did whilst coaching Robin Soderling (2009-10) and Wawrinka (2013-17, 2018-20, 2022-26).

The 50-year-old turned the big Swede from a top 20 player into a two-time major finalist, a Masters 1000 winner, and took him to a career-high of four. And with Wawrinka, Norman oversaw him winning three Grand Slams, when it looked like he would be a top 10 player at best.

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And Roddick thinks his accomplishments as a coach don’t get talked about enough, saying many are “idiots” for not considering him as a viable option for the top roles.

He said on Served, “I’m going to say this is probably the best coach on earth, along with the Cahill‘s and whoever over the last 15 years that never gets mentioned ever, and it’s a crime, is Magnus Norman.

“Taking Robin Soderling from someone who is very good, maybe he was 15 to 35 for a while, and taking that to a guy who beats Rafa [Nadal] at Roland Garros and makes back-to-back French Open finals.

“And as a complete pain in the ass for tennis earth for three years before injuries and illness take over, the shift from 30 to four in the world that he did with Soderling.

“And then he goes and does the same thing with Wawrinka, while Wawrinka was very good, but he would maybe touch 10 and then drop to 30, then he was 25.

“To take that and then win three majors? How is this guy not first name off the list every time we talk about the best coaches on tour for the last 20 years? He should be; this is a no-brainer hire for Sinner. We are all idiots for not even thinking about it like all the time.”

With Wawrinka retiring last week at the Basel Open, Norman looks set to have his next coaching role lined up ahead of the 2027 season.

This time, he will work with a former world No 1 and five-time Grand Slam champion in Sinner. This will be a different challenge for Norman but it is clear that many approve of this appointment.

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