‘Crucial flaw’ – Juan Carlos Ferrero warned Ben Shelton is a ‘different animal’ to Carlos Alcaraz

Serena Williams’ former coach Rick Macci does not believe that incoming coach Juan Carlos Ferrero will “move the needle” a great deal for Ben Shelton.

After months of speculation over who Carlos Alcaraz’s old mentor would coach next, reports emerged that Ferrero would link up with Shelton for the 2027 season.

Sure enough, Shelton and Ferrero released joint statements of their impending partnership on Sunday, with many tennis fans excited to see what will come of this team-up.

Alcaraz, who worked with Ferrero for more than six years and won six majors under the Spaniard’s tutelage before their split last December, said the former French Open champion would be a “great addition” to the 24-year-old’s entourage, which is currently headed by his father, Bryan Shelton.

However, Macci is not so sure this will work out. The American, who also coached Jennifer Capriati and Venus Williams, raised concerns about the world No 4’s backhand and his return of serve.

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He wrote on X, “Shelton hiring Ferrero will probably not move the needle. Big Ben biomechanically on the backhand wing is disconnected from the ground up and has to manufacture racket head speed from the arms too soon.

“Rewiring a groundstroke is a different animal than a serve because of the movement element and muscle memory baked in double crispy since he started playing as a kid. As a result, his backhand off the ground and return of serve is the microscopic but crucial flaw for the Florida Gator.”

Despite not being the best returner or possessing the strongest game from the back of the court, Shelton is No 4 in the world and did make it to the US Open final, beating Alcaraz along the way.

Macci commended Shelton’s father, who was a former top 60 player himself, for making incremental improvements to the big-serving American’s game over the years.

However, he says if Ferrero can guide Shelton to Grand Slam success and the No 1 ranking one day, that will be an even bigger achievement than turning an Alcaraz prodigy into an all-time great.

He added, “Coaching a generational talent with gifts from above like Alcaraz is a totally different animal for Ferrero as he takes on Shelton. Big Ben has improved every year. Now at number 4. Best father/son combo I have seen in a long time.

“Ferrero is now on the clock to improve the stock of the Florida Gator to a Grand Slam or three, two, or the number one pole position. This is even more of an accomplishment than his years with the Spanish Magician.”

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