Daniel Evans saw his career come to an end at this year’s Wimbledon, after he was defeated in the first round of the men’s doubles alongside Henry Searle.

Evans revealed that he would retire following Wimbledon this year and there was plenty of controversy that the British star did not receive a wildcard.

Many believed the former top 30 player and Davis Cup champion should have been a lock for a Wimbledon wildcard, especially in his final tournament as an active player.

Nevertheless, Evans did not receive a wildcard and his time as an active player is over.

That does not mean he has turned his attention away from the tournament, however, and he’s predicted an outsider to lift the men’s trophy.

While many believe the Wimbledon title will almost certainly be decided between Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic, Evans believes Taylor Fritz will win the Grand Slam.

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Speaking on The Beyond Tennis Podcast, Evans said: “Taylor Fritz. Great serve, great returner of the ball. He looks, and he won’t mind me saying, terrible when he returns. He’s everywhere, legs everywhere, hair everywhere.

“Head is everywhere but when the ball hits his racket, it rarely goes anywhere but the final third of the court. And he had a chance [in 2025]. I think he had a forehand in the semifinals to go five sets with Carlos Alcaraz. And he’s been in the final of the US Open. He’s got a pedigree.”

Fritz has eased through to the third round of the tournament so far, defeating Dusan Lajovic and Patrick Kypson without dropping a set.

The American will next play Lorenzo Sonego next for a chance to reach the fourth round, where he will play either Alexander Bublik or Frances Tiafoe if he defeats the Italian.

Fritz is an excellent grass court player and has proved as much on this swing, winning Stuttgart and reaching the final of the Halle Open.

The American has also won the Eastbourne Open a number of times in his career, although he decided to withdraw from the event this year.

Fritz might seem like an outside choice for Evans to pick to win Wimbledon, but he is arguably the biggest favourite behind Djokovic and Sinner.

He holds a 67% win rate at Wimbledon, having won 18 of his 27 matches at the legendary grass court Grand Slam. The star reached the semi-finals of the competition last year and also has two quarter-final appearances under his belt.

Fritz has also been drawn in the opposite side of the draw to Djokovic and Sinner, meaning he will not have to play either until the final at the earliest.