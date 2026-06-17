Serena Williams and Venus Williams are set for an all-star return to Wimbledon as they have been given wildcards into the doubles draw at SW19.

The pair have both been teasing a separate return to the Grand Slam, but their doubles partnership was confirmed as they were named in the list of wildcards.

Serena Williams returned to action at Queen’s and Berlin, but she is yet to play doubles alongside her sister, instead lining up alongside Victoria Mboko and Karolina Muchova.

There isn’t any sign that they will play together before Wimbledon either, with Venus set to team with Alex Eala at Bad Homburg a week prior to the Grand Slam.

Danielle Collins, speaking on The Tennis Channel, has expressed disappointment that Serena and Venus will not be playing alongside each other until Wimbledon.

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“I’m a little bit bummed that they’re not going to play a warm up tournament before, just so we get a little sneak peek preview of what that’s going to be like all these years later,” she said.

However, Collins is not worried about the pair’s chemistry as they look to win their seventh Wimbledon doubles title together at the 2026 event.

“They’re sisters, they know each other so well. I think there’s that intuitiveness to when they’re playing with each other, knowing each other’s tendencies and having known each other their whole lives and being best friends.

“I think they’re going to go out there and be able to make those adjustments with each other, even though they haven’t been playing together, pretty easily.”

There is one women’s singles wildcard left unannounced for Wimbledon and many, including Collins, believe that Serena could take it to bolster her comeback.

“That could very well be the case. We will find out. I would be a little bit surprised if Serena took the wild card for this tournament. I suspect that she’s probably going to want to continue playing doubles a little bit more,” she said.

“Just judging off of some of the press conferences she’s had, and talk about how if he wanted to play singles, she would need to train a little bit more, so I think that if she was going to play in a Grand Slam, she would do what’s she’s done now. She signed up for these tournaments, she’s getting a couple of matches under her belt on the doubles side, and then we’ll go play a Grand Slam. I would think that she’d want a couple of warm up tournaments just to see, but you never know, she can do anything because she is the goat, so we’ll see.”

Williams herself has not ruled out a singles run, although she said at Queen’s that, for now, she was focused on doubles.