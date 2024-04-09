Danielle Collins matches US legends with rare ‘double’ win streak feat

There is no more in-form player in women’s tennis than Danielle Collins.

Ranked as low as 52nd just a month ago, Collins is back inside the top 20 of the WTA Rankings and could push on to return to the top 10 this summer.

Having won two tournaments in a row, the American is on the best run of her career and has now impressively achieved a double-digit winning streak for the second time.

She has emulated impressive company, matching the achievements of four of the best American women this century who also achieved multiple win streaks of more than ten matches.

Danielle Collins

In her final year on tour, Collins has set the WTA Tour alight across a stunning run which has seen her claim back-to-back titles in Miami and Charleston.

Victory in Miami was the first WTA 1000 title of her career, and by following that up with her second WTA 500 title, the 30-year-old has now won 13 straight matches.

Going back-to-back is clearly something Collins revels in, as her first two WTA titles came consecutively back in 2021.

In July of that year she claimed her first tour title in Palermo and followed that up with her second at the Silicon Valley Classic – where, like in Charleston, she beat Daria Kasatkina in the final.

Collins ultimately extended that run to 12 wins, her best streak up until now.

Serena Williams

Perhaps the greatest female player in history, it will come as no surprise to see Serena feature here.

The longest winning streak of her legendary career came back in 2013 when she won 34 matches in a row – the third-longest winning run on the WTA Tour since 2000.

Serena won, much like Collins, Miami and Charleston before also winning the Madrid Open, Italian Open, and the French Open, before losing in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Another notable time Williams went on a significant run came in 2002 when a 21-match winning streak saw her capture her first French Open and Wimbledon titles.

She also won her opening 21 matches of the 2003 season, winning titles including the

Australian and Miami Opens before losing in the Charleston final.

Venus Williams

Before Iga Swiatek’s historic 37-match winning streak in 2022, Venus’ 35-match run had been the longest streak by any woman on the WTA Tour this century.

At just 20 years old, Venus went on a run that included her first and second Grand Slam triumphs at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2000, as well as claiming the Olympic singles title in Sydney.

She also picked up three further WTA titles on home solid during that astonishing run, in Stanford, San Diego, and New Haven, before losing in her final match of the season in the Linz final.

A year later the former World No 1 went on a similar run of form, ending her season on a 16-match winning run – including a defence of her US Open title – before also winning her first eight matches of 2002.

10+ – American players with multiple streaks of 10+ consecutive WTA main draw wins this Century: J. Capriati

L. Davenport

V. Williams

S. Williams

Lindsay Davenport

A hugely prolific winner during her career, Davenport’s haul of 55 WTA singles titles puts her among the top ten women in the tour’s history in terms of titles won.

And, in 2004, a 22-match summer winning streak saw her add a significant amount of silverware to her collection.

After a semi-final defeat at Wimbledon, the three-time major champion won consecutive titles in Stanford, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Cincinnati, before reaching the last four of the US Open.

Davenport also put together a significant streak in the early stages of 2000, winning the Australian Open, Scottsdale, and Indian Wells, before a Miami Open final defeat ended a 21-match run.

Jennifer Capriati

A three-time Grand Slam champion and former world No 1 during the peak of her career in the early 2000s, Capriati’s major triumphs helped propel her onto this list.

Perhaps her best career run came in 2001 when, after winning seven straight matches to win the French Open, she reached the semi-final at Wimbledon before her 12-match streak ended.

Earlier that year she had won 10 matches in a row, claiming the Australian Open crown before losing in the final of Oklahoma City.

While she went on a similar run the following year, defending her crown Down Under before reaching the final of Scottsdale.