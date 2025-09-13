Danielle Collins has revealed that she was recently admitted to hospital after ‘feeling sick’ and ‘being up all hours of the night.’

The former world No 7 has had a mixed 2025 season, most recently losing in her first match at both the Cincinnati Open and the US Open.

At the former event, Collins played through a herniated disc and appeared on the brink of tears during her 6-4, 7-6(2) loss to Taylor Townsend.

“Guilty as charged: reflecting on most of my trips around the world seems like one big highlight reel after another, capturing some of life’s most unbelievably good moments,” began Collins, in a recent Instagram post, detailing her hospital trip.

“But that’s not always reality. It has been the absolute worst being a million miles away from home, feeling sick, my back just absolutely killing me, and being up all hours of the night.

“I don’t know what I would have done without my friends @isabeau_ruiter and @menno_de_groot if they weren’t there to help take care of me the last few days.

“From taking me to the hospital, driving me all over to get in with the right doctor, making me food, bringing me tea, laying in the living room with me while watching just like that, going on little walks with me, and being so understanding when I’d tell them I need to lay flat again or go to the car to put the seat warmer on my back.

“Having amazing friends makes the good days greater and the bad days better. So grateful to have friends with the biggest hearts.”

Collins has had a range of health issues, with much of the discussion surrounding her endometriosis – which has impacted her ability to have children.

Indeed, the American initially planned to retire at the end of 2024 to start a family of her own, but the issue allowed her to make a U-turn and continue to play.

Collins, who is currently ranked as the world No 67, ended her 2025 season after the New York Grand Slam, but committed to the 2026 season.

“I think right now my career is a really good distraction from everything else that is going on,” she said, during an interview last year.

“It’s bittersweet and I’m excited to be able to continue playing but also hoping the next chapter can come sooner rather than later.

“It certainly has been so encouraging hearing all of these positive words from these people in tennis and a lot of the girls I compete against, they have become a huge support system to me over the last couple of months, and when I have had challenging times previously.”

Collins also suffers from rheumatoid arthritis, something which she revealed in early 2020 after being diagnosed in late 2019.

The autoimmune condition has no cure and causes the American to suffer from joint pain, swelling, and stiffness.

“They finally diagnosed me with RA after the US Open (jn 2019),” said the former world No 7 in a social media statement in April 2020.

“That is when I started on medication. The medication only worked to a certain point. I didn’t want to try all these new ones, especially since my quality of life was not improving.

“I have been on two different medications since then that have worked very well. I have mixed that with a pretty strict diet. Through all of this, I have learned what I need to do for myself and what prevents a flare up.

“I monitor my training and write everything down.”