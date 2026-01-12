Daniil Medvedev has jokingly asked the ATP Tour to add more cities to the calendar after his triumph at the Brisbane International extended a perplexing streak.

The former world No 1 earned a 6-2, 7-6(1) victory against 29th-ranked Brandon Nakashima in the final of the 2026 Brisbane International on Sunday.

Medvedev, who is currently ranked 12th, also saw off Alex Michelsen, Kamil Majchrzak, Frances Tiafoe and Marton Fucsovics en route to claiming his maiden title at the ATP 250 event.

The 29-year-old has now secured 22 ATP Tour singles titles, and remarkably, they have come at 22 different tournaments.

Daniil Medvedev’s 22 ATP titles

Sydney (ATP 250) – January 2018 Winston-Salem (ATP 250) – August 2018 Tokyo (ATP 500) – October 2018 Sofia (ATP 250) – February 2019 Cincinnati (Masters 1000) – August 2019 St. Petersburg (ATP 250) – September 2019 Shanghai (Masters 1000) – October 2019 Paris (Masters 1000) – November 2020 ATP Finals, London – November 2020 Marseille (ATP 250) – March 2021 Mallorca (ATP 250) – June 2021 Toronto (Masters 1000) – August 2021 US Open (Grand Slam) – September 2021 Los Cabos (ATP 250) – August 2022 Vienna (ATP 500) – October 2022 Rotterdam (ATP 500) – February 2023 Doha (ATP 250) – February 2023 Dubai (ATP 500) – February 2023 Miami (Masters 1000) – March 2023 Rome (Masters 1000) – May 2023 Almaty (ATP 250) – October 2025 Brisbane (ATP 250) – January 2026

After he added the Brisbane title to his collection, Medvedev made an amusing comment in reference to his bizarre title statistic.

“Dear @atptour…..can you please add more cities? I am running out,” the Russian wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

In his press conference following his victory in Brisbane, Medvedev was asked if there is a reason he has not been able to win any tournament more than once.

“No idea. You know what? Let’s put it, you always ask me about goals for next year, and I never put myself any goals. I will try to put myself a goal to try to win a second title where I won it somewhere.

“Not sure it’s going to happen but I will try. It’s a fun story: 22 titles, 22 different cities. Again, look, if it continues in Melbourne (at the Australian Open), great. I never won in Melbourne, so could be 23.

“I’m just doing my best, and I will be honest, I do hope I win somewhere the second title, [before] I finish my career, in the same city.”

Medvedev will aim to secure his second Grand Slam title and 23rd different tournament trophy at the Australian Open, which begins on Sunday 18 January.

He is a three-time runner-up at the Melbourne major, having lost finals to Novak Djokovic in 2021, Rafael Nadal in 2022 and Jannik Sinner in 2024.

