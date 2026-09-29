Daniil Medvedev continued his dominance over compatriot Andrey Rublev with an impressive straight-sets win in the Hangzhou Open final.

Prior to this ATP 250 final showdown on Tuesday, Medvedev had a 7-2 head-to-head against his fellow Russian, with the 30-year-old enjoying a three-match win streak.

In their first encounter for nearly three years, the former US Open champion grabbed a late break in the first set and took the opener 7-5.

The 6ft 6in player never looked back, broke Rublev’s serve in the first half of the second set and went on to claim a 7-5, 6-4 victory in just over 90 minutes. This was Medvedev’s third ATP Tour title of the year, after triumphing in Brisbane and Dubai in January and February, respectively.

“There is always a tiny bit more on the line,” Medvedev said when asked about playing Rublev. “I think I handled it well. I played good in the important moments and I’m really happy with my level.”

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He now moves to 24 titles, with 20 final losses, whereas Rublev’s final record is now 18-13. Medvedev will pocket $158,065 (£119,465) and 250 ranking points, while Rublev collects $92,200 (£69,684) and 165 ranking points of his own.

Medvedev went into the tournament sixth in the rankings and that is where he remains, with Flavio Cobolli level on points with him on 3,860.

Rublev, on the other hand, came into Hangzhou in 25th in the rankings and now he is up one place to 24th with 2,085 points.

Both Russians are set to travel to Beijing for the upcoming ATP 500 tournament as they begin their campaigns in China’s capital later this week.

In regards to the ATP Race, Medvedev remains eighth, but has given himself a 500 point cushion over ninth-placed Rafael Jodar to reach the Tour Finals in Turin.

The former world No 1 is just 500 points behind French Open finalist Cobolli, who sits fifth in the Race, with Frances Tiafoe and Arthur Fils sitting sixth and seventh, respectively.

Rublev, though, is languishing down in 20th in the Race, with the 28-year-old currently chalking up 1,975 points this year.

While Medvedev has a good shot of returning to Turin, Rublev is an outside bet.

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