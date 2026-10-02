Daniil Medvedev has different view to Carlos Alcaraz on playing best-of-five sets at Grand Slams

Daniil Medvedev feels Carlos Alcaraz is tougher to face than the Big Three

Carlos Alcaraz has been adamant that Grand Slams should continue to be played in a best-of-five sets format.

There have been whispers about the major tournaments reverting back to a best-of-three set format for men’s matches, in order to save time from the schedule.

The debate was intensified by Alcaraz and Ben Shelton’s mammoth five-set contest in the US Open quarterfinal, which did not finish until after 3:30am.

Despite the late finishing, and being dumped out of the US Open by Shelton, Alcaraz is still in favour of playing best-of-five set matches.

“We would be killing the Grand Slam legacy,” said Alcaraz about scrapping best-of-five set matches while at the Japan Open. “We have been playing best-of-five matches at the Grand Slams from the very beginning, and I think that is what makes those tournaments different and special.”

Alcaraz was backed up by Alexander Zverev, but Daniil Medvedev has a different opinion to two of the top three ranked players on the ATP Tour.

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Speaking at the China Open, the Russian star said: “I think definitely takes away from the history of Grand Slams. But since I was young, I said, Look, I prefer three sets. So if you ask me, let’s play three.”

However, Medvedev is also happy to go with the flow and leave the decision making to the authorities.

“I’m okay to play five as well. I follow the lead. Someone one day decides to make it three till quarters or all the time, I will be okay with it. If it’s still five, I’m okay with it.

“I think it was also fun before when it was five for Masters 1000 events, but I don’t think we should bring it back. I’m just a player. I play. I’ll always try to do my best no matter how many sets there are.”

Medvedev was speaking after defeating Pablo Carreno Busta in the first round of the Beijing event. His appearance at the China Open comes after his victory at the Hangzhou Open.

He will next play Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round and he has given himself a very good chance of qualifying for the ATP Finals at the end of the year.

Medvedev currently sits in eighth place in the race to Turin, which puts himself in the last remaining spot for qualification.

He has an over 500 point lead on Rafael Jodar, who currently sits in ninth place. With the Spaniard’s early exit at the Japan Open, Medvedev has a great opportunity to extend his lead.