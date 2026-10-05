Daniil Medvedev makes ‘crazy and old’ comment about Novak Djokovic at China Open

Daniil Medvedev declared that Novak Djokovic is “crazy because he is old” ahead of his showdown with the 24-time Grand Slam winner at the 2026 China Open.

World No 5 Medvedev will take on 11th-ranked Djokovic in the semi-finals at the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing on Monday.

Medvedev, who is seeded third in Beijing, defeated Francisco Cerundolo 7-6(4), 6-3 in the quarter-finals in the Chinese capital on Sunday.

The 2021 US Open champion is on a seven-match winning streak, having won four matches en route to the Hangzhou Open title prior to his three victories in Beijing.

Djokovic downed Alexander Zverev — the world No 2 and reigning French Open and US Open champion — 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the last eight at the China Open on Sunday.

The 39-year-old, who is seeded sixth, is chasing a record-extending seventh title in Beijing — where he holds a 32-0 career record.

More ATP Tour News

Shanghai Masters: Djokovic’s horror draw, could face Zverev again, Alcaraz will be happy

Novak Djokovic makes ‘best player in the world’ claim after beating Alexander Zverev at China Open

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

In his on-court interview with Tennis TV after beating Cerundolo, Medvedev addressed the prospect of facing Djokovic, who was yet to play Zverev at the time.

“I played a lot of matches like this, so I’m not gonna be over-stressed or over-excited, but it’s always fun to play these guys,” said the former world No 1.

“Novak is crazy because, I mean, he is old, we’re not gonna lie, but he can play so good, still (smiles).

“Maybe, of course, a bit worse than before when he was winning three Slams a year, but still such a tough opponent.”

Speaking at his post-match press conference after overcoming Zverev, Djokovic expressed his satisfaction and looked ahead to the semi-finals.

“I’m really happy with myself and proud of the effort,” said the legendary Serbian.

“As I said, the feeling overall is really good. Of course, when you’re playing this well, then confidence is higher, then you kind of forget about all the issues and challenges, and you just keep on moving.

“Yeah, I’m hoping I can back that up day in, day out. I still have to come out tomorrow night fresh, as fresh as I possibly can be.

“What awaits for me is another extremely difficult opponent who is on a roll: Medvedev. I know his game really well. He won a tournament last week. He’s loving the kind of conditions in China. It’s no surprise.

“I’ll have to come up with another great performance if I want to have a chance to win.”

READ NEXT: Alexander Zverev’s ranking points and prize money after Novak Djokovic loss at China Open

