Daniil Medvedev’s former coach has revealed how he would have handled the Russian’s meltdown during his extraordinary US Open exit.

Medvedev and Gilles Cervara, his coach of eight years, confirmed on Sunday that the two had ended their partnership following the star’s round-one exit at Flushing Meadows.

The partnership between the Russian and Cervara was hugely successful, with Medvedev winning the US Open in 2021 and spending 16 weeks as the world No 1.

However, the 29-year-old’s form has dipped in 2025, with three consecutive round-one exits at Grand Slams.

His run of poor major form culminated in a loss to Benjamin Bonzi at the US Open last week, having also lost to the Frenchman at Wimbledon.

The match was overshadowed by a photographer stepping onto the court when Bonzi held a match point on serve in the third set, entering the field of play between first and second serves.

Umpire Greg Allensworth’s decision to re-award a first serve led to a six-minute argument between himself and the Russian, during which Medvedev riled up the crowd.

Bonzi was visibly distracted when play resumed and struggled across the end of the third set and the fourth set, before rallying from a break down in the decider to finally close out the match.

Tennis News

Novak Djokovic retirement theory floated by former world No 1 – and it’s not what you might expect

How Carlos Alcaraz silenced ‘consistency’ critics with stunning 2025 form

Speaking to L’Equipe in his first interview since their split, Cervara revealed how his former charge’s stubbornness in such situations could be both a blessing and a curse.

“Daniil is stubborn, which is a strength and a weakness in certain situations,” said Cervara.

“He expressed the fact that he did not agree with the referee and he has the right to do so. He adds fuel to the fire, which can be criticised.

“But the public gets involved, and he continues because he thinks it is beneficial to destabilise the entire match, and not the opponent. Like any competitor, he senses that there is a gap and he rushes into it.”

Bonzi failed to close out the match on serve on the third set, and was bagelled in the fourth set before ultimately turning the match back in his favour.

The Frenchman largely stayed away from the spat between Medvedev and umpire Allensworth, though — rather unfairly — found the crowd were against throughout the rest of the contest.

Reflecting on the incident, Cervara revealed what he would have attempted to do had he been in Bonzi’s position.

He added: “If I had been his opponent, when we feel that things were going to take terrible proportions, I would have said to Daniil: ‘It’s fine, I’ll make a second serve, don’t worry.’ To cut the rug out from under Daniil’s feet and put out the fire right away.

“Benjamin had won the match. He put the ball in the court three times, it was over. Daniil turns the tables, sends him spiralling, distracts him from whatever is currently bothering him.

“He’s playing tennis again, he’s no longer bothered by this ‘stuff,’ but in the fifth set he’s confronted again with what’s been holding him back all season when he’s on the verge of winning.”

Read Next: ATP Rankings Winners & Losers US Open: Alcaraz No 1, Fritz wins American battle, Djokovic top five, Tiafoe -12