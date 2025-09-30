Daniil Medvedev accused the chair umpire of ‘trying to intimidate him’ after he was bizarrely handed a code violation a few minutes before he was forced to retire from his match at the China Open.

The Russian star was struck down by cramps in his semi-final match against Learner Tien and looked set to call time on the match until umpire Adel Nour intervened and accused the former US Open champion of not giving his best effort.

He handed Medvedev a code violation, with predictably sparked a big outburst from the fiery Russian, as supervisor Roland Herfel was called onto the court.

“You prefer that I retire?” Medvedev said. “Say to the guys and the cameras that you prefer I retire. I’m giving my best effort so why the hell are you saying I’m not giving my best effort. Who are you to decide for me? Who are you? What’s your name?”

Medvedev went on to suggest he was trying to improve his behaviour after he was given a $42,500 fine following an explosive outburst during his defeat in the US Open last month and he references that during this latest incident.

“Why is every referee in the world trying to intimidate me? I didn’t say one word,” he added.

“After US Open, I’m trying to be good and this guy is doing that? I’m supposed to act good? Why are you trying to intimidate me? What’s your problem with me?”

Daniil Medvedev is in pain and cramping in his match against Learner Tien in Beijing and the umpire gives him a code violation for lack of effort. Wow. pic.twitter.com/nbjM0KNDXg — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 30, 2025

Umpire Nour’s intervention appeared to be especially harsh, as Medvedev was clearly hoping he could battle on for a few points in the hope that the cramps might clear.

In the end, he was forced to retire with the score at 5-7, 7-5, 4-0 in the final set, with the match commentators giving their verdict on what appeared to be a brutal judgment by the umpire.

Commentator Miles MacLagan suggested he was surprised by the umpire’s intervention, as he implemented the ‘best effort’ rule all players need to follow.

“What that for best effort,” asked the former coach of Andy Murray. “I think the umpire has made a mistake there. His best efforts are what they are right now.”

Medvedev will now head to Shanghai looking to build on an impressive return to form in China and he should also be commended for controlling his anger after an pretty bizarre intervention from the umpire.

