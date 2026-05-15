Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev’s incredible semi-final contest at the Italian Open was packed full of drama, and the Russian star nearly blew up during the third set.

Sinner took the first set comfortably, but fatigue set in and Medvedev was able to fight back to force a decider in a thrilling contest in Rome.

The match was struck with a rain delay, while Sinner was 4-2 up in the decider, but play will now not take place until Saturday, 16th May.

During the second set, which eventually saw Medvedev win 7-5, Sinner was seen to by the physios, which brought the ire of the Russian – and he let the umpire know about it.

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In a conversation mainly in French, Medvedev was heard saying “When we call the physio for cramps, we don’t get fined?” while physios were caring for Sinner during the deciding set.

Medvedev believed Sinner was cramping, which under ATP Tour rules means the Italian would not be eligible to receive a medical time-out.

While it cannot be confirmed whether Sinner was cramping or not, Sky Sports’ Jamie Murray believed that to be the case while on commentary.

“He is getting treated for cramp essentially, he’s getting his quads massaged,” he said on commentary. “So, it happens a lot, obviously, I don’t agree with it personally.

“He’s getting his other quad massaged now, so it’s a tough one to explain that you have got two injured quads and it’s not cramp while you’re sipping on your pickle juice.

“Players exploit that every week; it’s not a unique situation. Medvedev knows what is up. Paul Ness, the ATP physio, knows what is up as well.”

Pickle juice is a well-known aid if you’re cramping, and Sinner has been known to use it before.

The Italian has often dealt with cramping on court, although it has tended to happen previously due to intense heat during his matches.

The star has suffered in recent months at the Australian Open and the Shanghai Masters, the latter of which saw him withdraw against Tallon Griekspoor.

It has become a weakness for Sinner in recent years and it reared its ugly head once again in Rome. Whether it costs him is another matter, but the star has shown his first big sign that the pressure of his current unbeatable run is starting to get the better of him.

The winner of Sinner vs Medvedev will play Casper Ruud in the Rome final, who earned his place by comfortably beating Luciano Darderi in his semi-final.