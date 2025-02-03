Daniil Medvedev confirms coaching change – ‘We didn’t win any titles, Slams or anything like that’

Daniil Medvedev’s poor start to the 2025 tennis season has resulted in a change to his coaching set-up as he has confirmed the departure of one of his coaches.

Former world No 6 Gilles Simon joined the 2021 US Open winner’s team in 2024, but Medvedev has not exactly taken his game to a new level since his arrival.

The 28-year-old has not won any titles since May 2023 as he finished runner-up at last year’s Australian Open – before Simon joined – and was also a finalist at the Indian Wells Open.

After exiting the ATP Finals in the group stage in November, Medvedev carried that poor form over to the season-opening Grand Slam in 2025 as he first needed five sets to beat world No 418 Kasidit Samrej in the first round and then lost against 19-year-old American Learner Tien in the next round with the match also going the distance.

Ahead of his return to action at the Rotterdam Open, Medvedev has made a tweak to his team as he has parted company with Frenchman Simon.

“Gilles joined the team just under a year ago, in February 2024. It was a good experience but it didn’t go as I would have hoped, especially in terms of results,” the former world No 1 said.

He added: “There were many good things in our collaboration with Gilles, but we didn’t win any titles, Slams or anything like that. I’ve certainly learned a lot about tennis and I’m sure that all this will help me in the future.”

Gilles Cervara remains Medvedev’s main coach as the Frenchman has been part of his team since 2017, leading him to his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open and the world No 1 ranking.

The Russian faces veteran Stan Wawrinka in the first round in Rotterdam, but he admits regaining confidence will be key to turning his form around.

“It was a tough result in Australia,” he told ATPTour.com. “In a way, it was a good match, but a tough result. I am just trying to look forward and bounce back, that is the only way. I have to try to gain some confidence to win some matches.

“I am trying to get my game more competitive. It is not easy but I am working on a lot of things but I think my confidence is the most important. Confidence and the work you put in show in the most important moments of matches, and you try and put the reps in to have that belief in your body.

“I am working on lots of areas. Let’s take volleys. I am not the best at the net on Tour but I am capable sometimes of making some amazing volleys in important moments. One against Learner in Australia.

“You work every day on aspects of your game and sometimes they work in matches and sometimes not. I feel I am in a good position. I had a very good pre-season and a great week before the Australian Open. I remain calm.”