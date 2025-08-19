Daniil Medvedev has revealed he will consider boycotting certain matches later in his career for one factor he has described as “crazy mentally.”

The former world No 1 has endured a difficult season by his standards in 2025 having amassed a 26-17 (60.5%) record from the 17 tournaments he has played so far.

Medvedev suffered a disappointing loss to 85th-ranked Adam Walton in his opening match at the Cincinnati Open after a third round defeat to Alexei Popyrin in Toronto.

The 2021 US Open champion arrives at the year’s final major in New York with a 1-3 Grand Slam record in 2025 after opening round exits at Wimbledon and the French Open and a second round loss in Australia.

At some tournaments, including the recent Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati, certain matches start as early as 11am.

Medvedev has made his feelings on early starts clear by suggesting he might start refusing to play when given this scheduling slot.

“I was talking to my team today,” the 29-year-old was quoted as saying by The Guardian.” I was like: ‘When I’m 35, I might just boycott the 11am matches.’ I’ll be like: ‘I’m not coming. Walkover.’ Like: ‘Yeah, I didn’t wake up. Sorry, guys.’

ATP Tour News

Former world No 1 brands Daniil Medvedev’s situation an ’emergency’ before offering coaching advice

ATP Rankings: Carlos Alcaraz in hot pursuit of Jannik Sinner as Joao Fonseca, Francisco Comesana, Terence Atmane rise

“In my opinion, 11 is so early. You have to wake up at 6.30 in the morning, where, if you play at night, you wake up at 9am. So it changes the perspective of the match. It’s crazy mentally.”

Alexander Bublik has spoken about the challenge of playing morning matches on several occasions and he shares the same view as Medvedev.

After winning an early match at the 2024 Rotterdam Open, Bublik said: “I had no expectations when I saw the schedule. I was like ‘I won’t be playing’.

“In the morning, I was texting my coach around 7:30, last time I woke up 7:30 was before October. Before 10 you won’t see me awake.

“I was texting my coach, ‘maybe we should pull out.’ I mean I go to sleep 7:30. I mean, what is this for? Huh, tell me?

“So I’m really happy just to get through and really happy with my performance, that I stayed there, I put the balls in the court, even though it was difficult for me at such an early time. Who does work at 11? I don’t know. So yeah, I’m just happy to get through.”

READ NEXT: US Open mixed doubles – how tennis chiefs turned a big opportunity into a farce

