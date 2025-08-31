Daniil Medvedev and his coach, Gilles Cervara, have both released statements confirming their split just days after the Russian’s extraordinary exit from the 2025 US Open.

Former world No 1 Medvedev’s disappointing season continued with a dramatic five-set defeat to Benjamin Bonzi in New York, a match which has seen the 29-year-old fined $42,000 for his on-court behaviour.

The 2021 US Open champion argued with umpire Greg Allensworth for six minutes following the decision to re-award Bonzi a first serve, after a photographer had stepped onto the court.

Frenchman Bonzi was holding match point on serve at the time and appeared rattled by the incident as Medvedev rallied to win the third and fourth sets, though ultimately the Russian lost the decider from a break up.

Defeat for Medvedev compounded his misery after a dreadful year at Grand Slam tournaments, also falling to Bonzi in the opening round of Wimbledon.

The 29-year-old was beaten in the opening round of the French Open by Cameron Norrie and in round two of the Australian Open by Learner Tien.

Medvedev has not won a title since the 2023 Italian Open, has not reached a Grand Slam final since the 2024 Australian Open, and is currently down at world No 16 in the ATP Live Rankings.

All this means that it comes as no surprise to see that he and Cervara have called time on their partnership, one which proved hugely successful.

Under Cervara’s guidance, Medvedev lifted the 2021 US Open title and reached a further five major finals, also holding the world No 1 ranking in 2022.

Cervara took to Instagram on Sunday to thank his former charge for their time together.

He wrote: “Daniil. Our fantastic eight-season adventure together comes to an end. Like a symbolic wink of life, it’s after this US Open tournament that we end our collaboration.

“I am grateful and happy for all the great things and wonderful experiences we were able to experience together on the court during these eight years. It will remain etched in my memory forever.

“I thank you for placing your trust in me. I gave EVERYTHING, every second, for our shared goals. I loved training you, coaching you, supporting you (even when it was difficult), and finding solutions with you and the team to help you perform.

“I will keep in mind your unconventional magic as a player, which is your strength. It will return, I’m sure.

“I wish you all the success you aspire to as a player in the future. And a happy life as a man.

“The road continues, work and performance call to each of us…and I wish us both success.”

Cervara’s message was followed shortly by a brief message from Medvedev, also on Instagram, thanking the Frenchman for his efforts.

“Thank you Gilles,” said Medvedev.

“Amazing 8-10 years together, 20 titles, world number 1 but most importantly a lot of fun moments and memories that will stay with us forever.

“I am grateful to you for guiding me through all these years and let’s see what life brings us in the future.”

The split definitely does not come as a surprise, and in some ways may be overdue considering Medvedev’s dip in form over recent months.

All eyes will now be on who the Russian can bring into his team, and whether that partnership will work going forward.

