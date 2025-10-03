Daniil Medvedev says ‘many’ reasons behind dropping long-term coach

Daniil Medvedev has explained why he dropped his coach of eight years.

Daniil Medvedev said there were “many” reasons he decided to part ways with coach Gilles Cervara after the pair worked together for more than eight years.

Following a first-round exit from the US Open, the Russian bid farewell to the man who helped him reach No.1 in the world and after an upturn in form, Medvedev has been speaking about the reasons behind his decision.

Daniil Medvedev explains reasoning behind coach change

Medvedev and Cervara first began working together in 2017 when the player was just 21 and together they reached three Australian Open finals, two Wimbledon semi-finals as well as winning the US Open.

But Medvedev’s form has fallen away dramatically since those days and his record stands at 30 wins and 20 losses for the 2025 season.

An early exit in the US, which included Medvedev losing his cool when a photographer stepped onto the pitch, prompted a breakup of the relationship and the 29-year-old has been explaining why he opted for a change.

“When people disperse, it can’t be just one reason; there must be many,” he told Russian outlet БОЛЬШЕ! (More).

“The results were, of course, unsatisfactory, and the way I felt on court was not good enough. Plus, after all, I’m 29 years old, and I’ve always been interested in trying something new.

“It was, in a way, the perfect moment, so we had a good conversation. It was pretty soon after the US Open, and he basically agreed, and we ended everything on a good note.”

Since the departure, Medvedev admitted there was “panic” but his form has improved since the Asian leg of the tour began.

He has so far reached a quarter and a semi-final and will begin his Shanghai Masters campaign on Saturday.

“There was panic, yes, indeed, and of course it still is because I’m not where I want to be, but let’s say Beijing was cool,” he said.

“There were three very cool matches, and I served for the fourth match. That means I could have won again in two sets. Therefore, I will try to continue in the same spirit.”

