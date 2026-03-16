Daniil Medvedev has offered a candid assessment of his defeat to Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Indian Wells Open final as he congratulated the Italian in a social media post.

Former world No 1 Medvedev was beaten 7-6(6), 7-6(4) by world No 2 Sinner in a high-quality title match at the ATP Masters 1000 event in California.

Medvedev was not broken in the match, but he was unable to create a single break point on Sinner’s serve in a battle decided by fine margins.

The Russian was two points from winning the first set at 6-6 in the tiebreak, while he led 4-0 in the second set tiebreak before losing the next seven points.

The 2021 US Open champion entered the final on a nine-match winning streak having won 18 consecutive sets across Indian Wells, and Dubai — where he won the title last month.

The 30-year-old delivered a stunning performance to down world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 7-6(3) in the semi-finals in Indian Wells, which ended the Spanish star’s unbeaten start to 2026.

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In a post on X/Twitter, Medvedev wrote: “Today wasn’t good enough. Congrats to @janniksin and his team.

“Overall a very good tournament. Thank you @BNPPARIBASOPEN for the support. See you next year.”

Having started Indian Wells ranked 11th, Medvedev’s runner-up result at Tennis Paradise has seen him climb back into the top 10.

Asked about this in his press conference, Medvedev said: “It’s a good feeling, but I always said that when I play well, I will return to the top 10. I played well.

“For example, the end of the season, I was very close to finish the year in the top 10, where there were some stretches of the year where it was horrible, and I was not getting any points.

“So if I manage to continue this level, I will be at one point in top 10, maybe top 5, but if I lose this level, then the rankings can fluctuate.

“Does it mean anything special to me? No. But it’s a good feeling at the same time. So, yeah, I cannot answer better.”

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