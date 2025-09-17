Daniil Medvedev’s ‘motivation’ and ‘radical changes’ within his team have been questioned by compatriot Yevgeny Kafelnikov as the 29-year-old looks to arrest his recent slump in form.

Medvedev has been one of the most successful players of the past decade, winning the 2021 US Open title and reaching a further five Grand Slam finals, alongside spending 16 weeks as the ATP Tour world No 1 in 2022.

However, the Russian’s form has dipped dramatically in recent months, with the 29-year-old down at world No 18 in the ATP Rankings, not winning a title since May 2023, and losing in the opening round of three straight Grand Slam events.

Medvedev’s most recent early loss was his controversial defeat to Benjamin Bonzi at the US Open last month, and that has resulted in dramatic changes within his entourage.

Within a week of his defeat to Bonzi, the Russian had split with his coach of eight years, Gilles Cervara, and later confirmed that he had parted ways with fitness trainer Eric Hernandez.

The former world No 1 is now looking to revitalise his career under the guidance of new coach Thomas Johansson, himself a past Grand Slam champion.

However, as Medvedev looks to wrestle his way back towards the top of the ATP, his ability to change has been called into question by Russian tennis great Kafelnikov.

In an interview with TASS, the two-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic gold medallist claimed that Medvedev would not benefit from “radical changes” — and questioned what motivated his compatriot to take to the court.

“Understand, the problem is this: athletes in such a status do not want to listen to anyone, they do not perceive anyone,” said Kafelnikov.

“Whoever Medvedev is given now, he will not perceive this person as a coach, as a mentor and do everything perfectly that he is told. That’s all.

“Medvedev has a huge number of titles. I do not know what he wants to achieve, what motivation he still has. To win a Grand Slam tournament? To return to the first line in the rankings? I do not know.

“Unfortunately, everything is not as rosy as many want to see. Next year he will be 30 years old — this is the age when any radical changes will not bring any sense.”

After his dramatic US Open exit, Medvedev returns to court at the Hangzhou Open this week, choosing to play the ATP 250 event in China rather than return to the Laver Cup.

The world No 18 is one of three top-20 players in the draw, alongside world No 14 Andrey Rublev and world No 19 Alexander Bublik, and is seeded second at the event.

Medvedev receives a bye in the opening round, though he could face reigning champion Marin Cilic in round two.

