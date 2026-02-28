Daniil Medvedev has won 22 titles at 22 different tournaments — but could he finally end that remarkable run at the Dubai Tennis Championships this week?

World No 11 Medvedev is the third seed at the ATP 500 event and has been in fine form in Dubai this week, not dropping more than four games in a set to reach the final of the tournament.

The Russian defeated Jerry Shang, Stan Wawrinka, and Jenson Brooksby to reach the last four of the tournament, where he impressed in a 6-4, 6-2 win over top seed and world No 8 Felix-Auger-Aliassime to reach the final.

It is a second final of 2026 for Medvedev, who lifted the Brisbane International title back in January, and this is his 42nd ATP Tour final in total — with the former world No 1 gunning for his 23rd career title.

However, this could be the first time that Medvedev has won the same tournament twice.

The 30-year-old’s 22 previous singles titles have all come at different tournaments and in different cities, with Medvedev never repeating as a champion at any event — despite winning a Grand Slam title and six Masters 1000 titles during a landmark career.

He previously won the Dubai Tennis Championships in 2023, beating Andrey Rublev in straight sets to lift the title three years ago.

On Saturday, he will take on unseeded Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, who has beaten second seed Alexander Bublik, sixth seed Jakub Mensik, and fifth seed Rublev to reach the final.

The Dutchman won his only previous meeting against Medvedev, a quarter-final encounter at this very tournament in 2025.

However, Griekspoor has fitness concerns ahead of Saturday’s final, with the Dutchman struggling at times during his semi-final win over Rublev on Friday.

Victory in Dubai would represent a significant breakthrough for Medvedev, but with action in Indian Wells starting in less than a week, the Russian is not planning to get too carried away.

“No matter what you do, if you win or lose the next morning, probably three or four, we leave to go to Los Angeles,” said Medvedev, speaking to Tennis TV.

Then asked if he would celebrate on-court after the final, should he win, the 30-year-old also did not give too much away.

“On court celebration? Let’s see. I was not supposed to do anything, but now that you tell me, maybe I’ll think about something.

“The most important [thing] is to stay focused on the game itself, try to play my best tennis, and try to win like this.”

What titles has Medvedev won?

Prior to the 2026 Dubai Tennis Championships title final, Medvedev has won 22 titles at 22 different tournaments. They are:

2018: Sydney International, Winston-Salem Open, Japan Open

2019: Sofia Open, Cincinnati Open, St. Petersburg Open, Shanghai Masters

2020: Paris Masters, ATP Finals

2021: Open 13, Mallorca Open, Canadian Open, US Open

2022: Los Cabos Open, Vienna Open

2023: Rotterdam Open, Qatar Open, Dubai Tennis Championships, Miami Open, Italian Open

2025: Almaty Open

2026: Brisbane International

Who else has longest ‘different title’ streaks?

Prior to Saturday’s Dubai final, Medvedev’s 22 titles at 22 different events was the longest such streak on the ATP Tour. The top six (as of February 28, 2026) are:

1) Daniil Medvedev – 22 titles

2) Michael Stich – 18 titles

=3) Wayne Ferreira – 15 titles

=3) Wojtek Fibak – 15 titles

=5) Mark Cox – 14 titles

=5) Marty Riessen – 14 titles

