Daniil Medvedev is undoubtedly one of the best, and esteemed, players on the ATP Tour currently, but he is way off the heights of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at present.

The star might have reached the summit of the ATP Tour in 2022, and claimed a sole Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open, but he’s fallen away from the best players in male tennis recently.

Medvedev has won just one of his last five matches against Alcaraz, while he has lost his last five matches in a row against Sinner on the ATP Tour.

As the gap continues to grow between Alcaraz, Sinner, and the rest of the ATP Tour, legendary coach Patrick Mouratoglou has claimed Medvedev does one thing better than Alcaraz.

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Asked to pick between Alcaraz and Medvedev’s two-handed backhand in an Instagram video, the former coach of Serena Williams and Holger Rune said: “Huh, that’s a good start. Okay, I’ll go with Medvedev.”

Mouratoglou continued to back Medvedev’s two-handed backhand, by stating it was better than the likes of Learner Tien, Karen Khachanov, Alex de Minaur, Flavio Cobolli, and Joao Fonseca.

However, Mouratoglou eventually conceded that Novak Djokovic had a better two-handed backhand than Medvedev.

He then picked Djokovic’s two-handed backhand over Ben Shelton’s, Alexander Zverev’s, Jakub Mensik’s, and Jannik Sinner’s, before stating: “If you land on the GOAT, it’s over!”

Nevertheless, it’s huge praise for Medvedev, as Mouratoglou clearly believes he has certain tools that are far better than the elite of the ATP Tour.

Alcaraz and de Minaur are currently ranked above him, while Fonseca is considered one of the next greats, and Cobolli recently reached a Grand Slam final.

Medvedev, meanwhile, has suffered a difficult time of it over the past few years. The star dropped outside the top 10 last season, before climbing back in with his performances this year.

Medvedev is one of the few Grand Slam winners on the ATP Tour currently, but he has not reached the quarter-final of a major tournament since the 2024 US Open.

This year, Medvedev has exited the Australian Open at the fourth round stage, Roland Garros in the first round, and Wimbledon in the third round.

Ahead of the North American hardcourt swing, the Russian star currently sits at World No 7 in the ATP Tour rankings. Just 140 ranking points split him and Djokovic in fifth place, so the star could rejoin the top five of the rankings with impressive performances on the North American swing.

That would mark the first time Medvedev has been ranked inside the best five players on the ATP Tour since the beginning of the 2025 season, so it would be a marked improvement for the Russian star.