Daniil Medvedev questions Gael Monfils’ ‘strange’ retirement as Frenchman’s career ends in mystery

Daniil Medvedev says Gael Monfils’ reported retirement is a “strange story”, as the Frenchman hasn’t made the announcement himself yet.

On Wednesday, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said the 40-year-old had removed himself from the sport’s anti-doping protocols, meaning he is no longer eligible to enter tournaments.

Monfils was scheduled to end his famed career at the Paris Masters in the coming weeks but it seems his last match may have come at this year’s US Open in September.

However, the flamboyant Frenchman has now been added to the agency’s official list of retired players. Medvedev faced the veteran five times, winning three and losing two.

Known as one of tennis’ great entertainers from the 21st century, this retirement news took the Russian by surprise. When asked about it, the 30-year-old himself wanted to know more about this development.

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He told reporters, “It’s a bit of a strange story, so maybe you can tell me more; I don’t know. Who put him on this list? Does he want to retire?”

When Medvedev was told that was the case, he said that was “good”, before waxing lyrical about the former world No 6, who won 13 ATP Tour titles in a 22-year career.

The former world No 1 continued, “Super fun. Super tough to play against. Especially when you are up in the score, it’s very tough to play against him. Because he relaxes and starts going for everything, tweeners and stuff like this.

“But, look, I hope, first of all, that he’s okay, because for sure I would guess he wanted to play Paris and stuff. So if he retired, I don’t know what’s happening, but I hope that he’s enjoying himself, that he’s feeling good.

“Amazing career, and probably one of not many guys that probably there is not one guy who is going to say bad things about him.”

Monfils reached the semi-finals of the French Open and US Open, and was a two-time Australian Open quarter-finalist.

He pocketed more than $25million in prize money, putting him 25th in the all-time earnings. The great entertainer loved performing in front of tennis fans, so this sudden exit seems out of character.

His Grand Slam career came to an end at Flushing Meadows this year, where he lost to Learner Tien in the second round. It remains to be seen what Monfils himself will say on the matter.

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