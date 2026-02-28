Daniil Medvedev said he was treating his semi-final victory as “a final” after a walkover handed him his first ATP 500 title in three years.

Medvedev won the 23rd ATP title of his career without even playing the final match after the unseeded Tallon Griekspoor had to withdraw due to a hamstring injury in his left leg.

While a win on court would have been the more preferable route to the title, Medvedev was not bothered having secured his first ATP 500 title since his win at the Dubai Tennis Championship in February 2023.

“Of course it’s a shame,” he said. “Yesterday I saw that Tallon might have an injury. You never know how these injuries develop overnight. Sometimes they ease up and you can play, even if you’re in some pain. Sometimes they get worse, so I guess it got worse.

“There’s nothing I can do about it. I played a great tournament, all four matches I played. Of course I wanted to play the final, but it is what it is.

“Yesterday I played an incredible match [against Felix Auger Aliassime], so I’ll treat it like a final for myself and I’m happy to win the tournament.”

Griekspoor said he picked up the injury during his semi-final match and was at the hospital on Saturday morning to have scans.

“I have been better, that’s for sure,” Griekspoor said during the trophy ceremony. “Unfortunately, I hurt myself during the semi-finals.

“I went to the hospital this morning and had a couple of scans, which showed something serious. It kept me from coming on court tonight and will keep me from the court in the coming weeks.”

The result also marked a bit of personal history for Medvedev as for the first time in his career, he won the same event twice.

“That’s what is crazy about it,” Medvedev said.

“I never did it in any city in the world, and the first time I do it, it’s [via] a walkover… We knew before the start of the week, the way I was practising, I couldn’t miss a ball.

“We knew it was going to be a great week. It was a great week and I’m looking forward to the next tournaments to come.”

