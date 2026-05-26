Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock five-set opening round defeat at the 2026 French Open after he was told to “behave” during an exchange with his wife.

No 6 seed Medvedev was beaten 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 by 97th-ranked Australian wildcard Adam Walton on Court Simone-Mathieu at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

Medvedev committed 60 unforced errors and lost his serve six times, while he converted only five of the 21 break points he had on Walton’s serve.

The match was played in high temperatures in Paris, and Medvedev expressed his frustration about the difficult conditions.

Following the 30-year-old Russian’s complaints during the first set, his wife Daria Medvedeva was heard saying: “It’s hot for everybody. Everybody is suffering. You need to behave!”

Medvedev replied: “When I start finding the court I’ll start to behave.”

More Tennis News

John McEnroe gives honest opinion on Carlos Alcaraz’s injury & Novak Djokovic’s French Open hopes

Toni Nadal chooses between coaching Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in revealing comments

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Alex Corretja, a former world No 2 and two-time French Open finalist, spoke about Medvedev’s mid-match disputes with his team in the TNT Sports studio.

“Well, it’s funny… Daniil needs that,” Corretja said. “He needs these kinds of conversations.

“Sometimes, he doesn’t even think what he’s saying. Sometimes, you say things, remember [Carlos Alcaraz] saying in Miami, ‘I want to go home, I’m tired’, and everybody went nuts, saying, ‘what’s going on, you can’t say that’.

“Sometimes, you can say things to relieve a little bit of the stress you’re feeling.”

Former world No 4 Tim Henman reacted to Walton’s victory over Medvedev on TNT Sports and Eurosport.

“That’s the result of his life, I think. On a massive stage at Roland Garros, taking out a Grand Slam champion, former world No 1.

“Admittedly, clay isn’t Medvedev’s best surface. He had so many chances, there were some epic rallies. To finish it off in five on a day like today, full credit to the Aussie.”

Medvedev arrived at the French Open following a run to the semi-finals in Rome, but he has now suffered seven first round exits in 10 Roland Garros appearances.

Henman continued: “He’s been top 10 for a long time, his ranking did drop at the end of last year, but he has a new coaching team.

“His form has been improving, an upward trajectory, but this record at Roland Garros is not one he’s going to be proud of.”

READ NEXT: Toni Nadal chooses between coaching Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in revealing comments

