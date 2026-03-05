Daniil Medvedev has arrived in California for the Indian Wells Open and admitted his “unusual” journey from Dubai made him feel like he was “in a Hollywood movie.”

The former world No 1’s participation in Indian Wells had been in doubt after he was stuck in Dubai amid conflict in the Middle East just days before the Masters event was due to begin.

Medvedev was awarded the title at the Dubai Championships on Saturday when his scheduled final opponent Tallon Griekspoor pulled out due to an injury.

On the same day, the United States and Israel launched military action on Iran, and the latter retaliated by attacking various American bases in the region, including in the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE closed its airspace at 1pm local time on Saturday, which prevented over 40 ATP players, staff and officials from leaving Dubai on flights after the ATP 500 tournament.

Medvedev and his Russian compatriots Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov were among this cohort, but the trio have managed to make it to Indian Wells in time to compete after a journey via Oman and Istanbul.

Speaking to tennis journalist Sofya Tartakova for Russian outlet Bolshe, Medvedev shared the details of his trip from Dubai to Los Angeles.

“We arrived in Oman by car. Someone was lucky to get there in four hours and 30 minutes, someone drove for nine hours, we drove for seven hours. Our driver couldn’t find his passport,” explained the 2021 US Open champion.

“We were the only ones who crossed the border, turned around and came back to the UAE. He found his passport in the parking lot and we drove to Oman. Stayed there for a night, the next day we flew to Istanbul, spent the night in a hotel and flew to Los Angeles.

“If you tell [the story] in all the details, then of course, it’s unusual. You feel like you’re in a Hollywood movie: crossing the border with other people, visiting Oman for the first time.

“We (Medvedev, Khachanov and Rublev) arrived in Oman separately, and flew to Istanbul and Los Angeles together.”

Medvedev, who is seeded 11th in Indian Wells, will face either Alejandro Tabilo or Rafael Jodar in his opening match.

The 30-year-old was a runner-up in Indian Wells in 2023 and 2024.

